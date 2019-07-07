With his sidearm sticking out from under leather chaps, Justin Krall swung up into the saddle of his mule, Speedy, and gently nudged it up the Cottonwood Creek trail as he tugged the reins of his other mule, Jenny, following behind.
In the eyes of Ann Furgurson, when dogs come into a space, they brighten up people’s day.
TRINIDAD — Fisher’s Peak looms over every block of this city.
The annual quilt show will be this week-end at the Montrose Pavilion.
The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests has closed one of the state’s first downhill mountain bike trails, citing conflicts with private landowners who have felled trees across the trail s…
Online retail giant Amazon on Wednesday put some shoulder into Nite Ize’s fight against counterfeit sellers of one of the Boulder company’s best-selling products.
Several minutes of silence passed Thursday evening, before Montrose County Planning Commissioner Dennis Murphy made the motion to advance a proposed composting facility on Amber Road.
Western Slope private landowners will now have a chance to get assistance when it comes to managing natural resources and wildfire mitigation.
In the span of a few years, Martine Luna transformed into a completely different person in front of CrossFit Agoge co-owner John Brown.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are reminding the public to wear life vests when recreating on Ridgway Reservoir and other state waterways, following a near-drowning on the lake June 13.
More than a year after starting the public input process, officials with the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison Forests released a draft document that would update the existing forest plan a…
Summer is almost officially here, and Lorraine Shide is ready to celebrate with the Montrose Botanic Gardens Summer Solstice.
According to Robin Freed, Montrose is the harp headquarters for the Western Slope, and this group will be welcoming internationally acclaimed Paraguayan harpist and storyteller, Nicolas Carter.
Two weeks after Trevor Harrison entered this world, his parents moved to Kotzebue, Alaska, eventually settling in Anchorage. Harrison completed his primary school years there.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife will soon host the smallmouth bass fishing tournament at Ridgway State Park.
Although the Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall drew fewer visitors to Delta than anticipated, organizers feel the Salute to Armed Services Festival met its goal — to pay tribute to the men and w…
This story is dedicated to the late Berniece King McClanahan who passed away in Montrose on May 27, 2019, just months before what would have been her 100th birthday in December. The daughter o…
A Montrose man is suspected as an accessory to attempted second-degree murder.
It’s been almost 17 years since the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of an unidentified man, who remains nameless, while those responsible for his death have not been held a…
Harvey Vijverberg has always been fascinated with farming equipment, having grown up next door to his uncle’s dairy farm in the Netherlands.
Case numbers in Montrose Municipal Court basically held steady between last year and 2017, but recently implemented laws are making their mark.
Sara Luster sees her father in her children’s faces and mannerisms — and that’s hard. Her father, Dale Duane Williams, is someone her children know only through photos and her stories, because…
In the newspaper game, there are certain people in a given community that become invaluable resources.
If you’re wanting to “go green” by using more environmentally safe products, yet don’t want troublesome insects and w…
Ok, so you are not in school anymore (maybe). But I have a quiz for you anyway – TV show style with the answer first.
If there is a Top Ten list of the most revolting creatures in North America, ticks must be on it. Before we get too f…
For those looking for some sweet harmony, look no further than downtown Montrose.
Harvey Vijverberg has always been fascinated with farming equipment, having grown up next door to his uncle’s dairy f…
The key to the Abel’s Ace Hardware business success has always been customer service. It’s the 45 years of consistenc…
One of the interesting things about Montrose is how people find their way here and become permanent residents. For Ho…
Montrose residents will soon be able to eat at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburger by the end of the month.
In the newspaper game, there are certain people in a given community that become invaluable resources.
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ crews will be conducting prescribed burns now through July 10.
The word “estate” conjures images of great wealth, which may be one of the reasons so many people don’t develop estat…
Korey Wise’s donation gave CU’s Innocence Project real power. A Netflix series on the Central Park 5 is making it even stronger.
In 2015, after spending 13 years in prison for his wrongful conviction in one of America’s most notorious rape cases,…
Editor’s note: This is a practice civics test from U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services. Questions similar to these …
As legislative sessions go, the one just concluded in May was jam packed and ended with some significant new bipartis…
When the majority of U.S. citizens hear the word “Columbine,” they don’t think of the beautiful flowers that adorn me…