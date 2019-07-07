Quantcast

Friends remember, mourn Luna

In the span of a few years, Martine Luna transformed into a completely different person in front of CrossFit Agoge co-owner John Brown.

Sunday dinner with the Kings

This story is dedicated to the late Berniece King McClanahan who passed away in Montrose on May 27, 2019, just months before what would have been her 100th birthday in December. The daughter o…

Officials seek clues in 2002 homicide

It’s been almost 17 years since the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of an unidentified man, who remains nameless, while those responsible for his death have not been held a…

+2
WHERE’S DALE?

Sara Luster sees her father in her children’s faces and mannerisms — and that’s hard. Her father, Dale Duane Williams, is someone her children know only through photos and her stories, because…

Thank you to those behind the scenes

  • Andrew Kiser Montrose Daily Press

In the newspaper game, there are certain people in a given community that become invaluable resources.

University of Trout pop quiz

  • Joel L. Evans Special to the Montrose Daily Press

Ok, so you are not in school anymore (maybe). But I have a quiz for you anyway – TV show style with the answer first.

Ticks: Facts you are itching to know

  • By Paul Zaenger Special to the Montrose Daily Press

If there is a Top Ten list of the most revolting creatures in North America, ticks must be on it. Before we get too f…

Ready for Freddy’s?

  • By Andrew Kiser andrewk@montrosepress.com

Montrose residents will soon be able to eat at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburger by the end of the month.

Burns planned on the GMUG

  • Special to the Montrose Daily Press

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ crews will be conducting prescribed burns now through July 10.

Could you become a citizen?

    Editor’s note: This is a practice civics test from U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services. Questions similar to these …

