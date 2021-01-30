Two North Fork farms and one bakery recently received nearly $90,000 in no-interest loans for local projects thanks to 2 Forks Club, an investment group focusing on ‘slow money principles’ for community farming and food.
Topp Fruits in Hotchkiss was awarded a $23,274 loan for an approximate 25’ x 33’ cold storage unit for cherries, peaches, plums and apples that could hold up to 25,000 pounds of fruit.
“It will allow us to do on farm storage. It will be a really nice step towards being able to pack and market our own stuff. We’re seeing a lot of demand for local fruit between the Western Slope and Denver. It’s a nice market to take advantage of but you need be able to store your own produce,” said Harrison Topp.
Topp said his farm has used off-farm storage making it difficult and adding time to his process. He said it’s also a matter of reliability, knowing what’s going in and what’s coming out of the storage.
Topp Fruits, owned by the Topp and Nemer family, is operated by Harrison Topp and Stacia Cannon. The orchards are certified organic and managed to produce a variety of products that compliment the ecology of the land.
Deer Tree Farm and Agroforest also in the Hotchkiss area requested a $15,000 loan for infrastructure costs to expand livestock infrastructure components of the regenerative farm. Funds will be used to build fencing, purchase a chicken tractor, mobile animal units, marketing and initial up front costs.
The farm recently paid off a $10,000 loan from 2 Forks Club for last year’s operation that helped them build an irrigation system on their market garden, a wash station and buy a walk-in cooler.
“I just think the world of them, they’re injecting our community vitality and support where it matters most by supporting the people who are feeding their families,” said owner AJ Carrillo about 2 Forks Club.
Carrillo said 2 Forks Club has lifted up young or new farmers helping them take their operations to the next level so they can provide a service by growing and selling better quality food to the local market.
“Local food, healthy, nutrient dense, low travel miles. You know our farmers are feeding our community and our children so, to see this club focusing on that group in particular ... it’s wonderful and I just appreciate them very, very much,” Carrillo said.
Mountain Oven Organic Bakery in Paonia requested a $50,000 loan to build a grain mill, to develop a local grain economy and have 100% local grain at the bakery. The bakery received a loan in 2018 to support construction in Paonia. The grain mill will be adjacent to the bakery kitchen inside their existing facility.
Owners Chris Sullivan and Dana Whitcomb founded the bakery in Crested Butte in 2010. In 2018 the couple relocated to Paonia in the North Fork Valley (NFV) to live closer to the land and go deeper into the powerful local food movement in the valley.
“We’ve been working with some farmers here in the valley for the last year developing some partnerships. It’s a huge step to be able to enact a big of the mission of the bakery. Local sourcing is really a fundamental component of what we believe in and have tried to do for years. And we’ve been able to do that with fruits and vegetables, meats, and dairy and eggs and all sorts of things, but not the with the grains which of course is the number one thing we use in the bakery,” Sullivan said.
“This loan is really supporting us being able to afford the equipment and installation. It will also help kickstart the grain industry as well,” he said, adding that 2 Forks Club has been extremely supportive of North Fork farms and food industry. Sullivan said the bakery has also received tremendous support from the local community.
Mountain Oven Organic Bakery employs between nine to 15 part-time to full-time persons depending on the season. He hopes the new grain mill will be up and running in the spring. In addition, they plan to launch a new line of re-sale bags of flour from local grains.
“They do wonderful breads and they do incredible pastries,” said Elaine Brett, who helped with the loan selection process.
Brett said the young couple have plans to do all of their baking with locally-grown grains. The loan will be used to build a grain mill for larger volumes for grain. Brett said the hope is to bring back some of the grain varieties that used to grow in the area.
“The 2 Forks loan to the bakery also helps expand the farms around them as well. It’s a very nice cycle of how we can produce some locally made products and add value to people as well,” Brett said, adding, “the loans can help with equipment, products, infrastructure, operations ... sometimes it’s just that little bit that helps.”
Also receiving loans were Alyssa Barsanti of Marigold Livestock. Barsanti’s loan request was for infrastructure costs to start regenerative livestock business in the amount of $20,000. Abby Zlotnick of Juniper Farm in Old Snowmass requested $5,000 for a season extending structure on the property.
This year’s presentation of the five loans was made online with nearly 75 participants.
“These local food entrepreneurs gave heartfelt, compelling, and humorous presentations with fiscally sound strategies for regenerating our local food community while stimulating our economy as part of the COVID recovery. With over $114,000 in asks and $99,000 available in funds, club members were facing some difficult decisions,” said Eden Vardy, 2 Forks director.
Vardy said the club inspired by the hard-working entrepreneurs decided to try to raise more funds rather than make smaller loans. During the meeting, local restaurateurs, community advocates, philanthropists, and previous 2 Forks loan recipients joined in an outpouring of generosity. Within six minutes the group pledged over $30,000, double what was needed and provided a healthy start for the next round of loans.
“After the meeting, calls came pouring in from members that hadn’t pledged, increasing the total raised to more than $75,000 that evening,” Vardy reported.
2 Forks Club makes 0% interest loans to community farmers and local food entrepreneurs. The loan funds circulate and goes back into the fund for future loans. Loans are selected based on loanee’s potential to make the greatest positive impact on the local food economy and a set of ethics established by loan selection committee.
All loans are voted upon by members, and anyone that makes a donation to the club ($250 minimum / year, $150 for farmer/ teacher) becomes a member and can vote on the yearly loans, according to the organizations website.
