DMEA confirms cyber attack on internal network (copy)

Delta-Montrose Electric Association CEO Alyssa Clemsen Roberts, right, updates the DMEA board of directors about a cyber attack in early November. 

 (Screenshot)

Staff Report

2021 put Delta-Montrose Electric Association in the crosshairs of hackers, who carried out a malicious cyber attack on the co-op’s internal network.

DMEA announced the breach in early November and said the hack took down more than 90% of the internal network, but that the grid and customer-specific information were not compromised.

Representatives declined to say how DMEA got access to the network back, including whether a ransom was paid.

The crime upended DMEA’s SmartHub and billing capabilities, which took several weeks to restore. Because of what happened, the co-op suspended late fees and power disconnects until the end of January.

The cyber attack wasn’t the only scam to affect DMEA.

In December, the co-op alerted members that someone had gone to Olathe-area homes posing as an employee, even using a truck with “DMEA” on the side. The person reportedly went door to door, claiming an escalated repair order had been issued and that the homeowner had to immediately pay $498 to avoid disconnection.

On Dec. 28, at least one person received a call claiming DMEA had merged with Xcel Energy and that $300 had to be immediately paid because the account was past due.

That claim, too, is bogus.

