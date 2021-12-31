2021 put Delta-Montrose Electric Association in the crosshairs of hackers, who carried out a malicious cyber attack on the co-op’s internal network.
DMEA announced the breach in early November and said the hack took down more than 90% of the internal network, but that the grid and customer-specific information were not compromised.
Representatives declined to say how DMEA got access to the network back, including whether a ransom was paid.
The crime upended DMEA’s SmartHub and billing capabilities, which took several weeks to restore. Because of what happened, the co-op suspended late fees and power disconnects until the end of January.
The cyber attack wasn’t the only scam to affect DMEA.
In December, the co-op alerted members that someone had gone to Olathe-area homes posing as an employee, even using a truck with “DMEA” on the side. The person reportedly went door to door, claiming an escalated repair order had been issued and that the homeowner had to immediately pay $498 to avoid disconnection.
On Dec. 28, at least one person received a call claiming DMEA had merged with Xcel Energy and that $300 had to be immediately paid because the account was past due.
