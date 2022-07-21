The Black Canyon Quilt Show took place last weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus. Many showed their work, and several received awards. All of the awards are listed below.
Best in Show
Garden Dreams, Extra Large Pieced, made by Caroline Ellerman and quilted by Glenda Davis
Best of the West
Riding Western, Youth, made and quilted by Alexis Hurford
Best New Quilter
Radiance, Mixed Media (Small), made and quilted by Denise Betts
Judge’s Choice (David Taylor)
Love is in the Air, Hand Applique, made and quilted by Carolyn Ray
Judge’s Choice (Cindy Block)
Chipeta (1843-1924), Challenge, made and quilted by Paula Straw
President’s Choice
Happy Home “Houses”, made by Joyce Camping and quilted by Sheryl Wardlaw
Montrose Center for the Arts Choice
On Ice, Modern, made and quilted by Debbie Watkins
Viewers’ Choice
West of Baltimore, Hand Applique, made by Mary Ross and quilted by Gale Smith
Mayor’s Choice
West of Baltimore, Hand Applique, made by Mary Ross and quilted by Gale Smith
Art Category
First place, Altered Aspen, made and quilted by Debbie Watkins
Second place, Maybelle, made and quilted by Margaret Noah
Third place, Sisters Canyon, made and quilted by Margaret Noah
Challenge Category
First place, Roberta — the 25th Winter Princess, made and quilted by Margaret Noah
Second Place, BCQS Silver Star, made and quilted by Carolyn Ray
Third place, Silver Treasures, made and quilted by Cindi Holman
Computer-Aided Drafting Category
First place, Circle of Live, made by Betty Favier and quilted by Cheryl Harris
Second place, Pretty Birds, made by Barbara Willey and quilted by Judy Clay
Third place, Hanging Gardens, made by Cindy Snook and quilted by Melody Maskus
Domestic Machine Category
First place, Winter Solstice, made and quilted by Carolyn Ray
Second place, Roberta — the 25th Winter Princess, made and quilted by Margaret Noah
Third place, Maybelle, made and quilted by Margaret Noah
Extra Large Pieced Category
First place, Grandma’s Garden on Steroids, made by Vicki Howard and quilted by Laurie Gerse
Second place, Dinner Plate Dahlia, made by Bonnie Noland and quilted by Peggy Murrell
Third place, Capistrano, made by Jane Doust and quilted by Judy Clay
Group Category
First place, Big Sister Keepsake Quilt, made by Kerry Dorius and quilted by Linda Winters
Second place, China Blue, made by Wendy Bain and friends and quilted by Gale Smith
Third place, Swimming Through Life, made by Caroline Ellerman, Mary Huff and Judy Redding and quilted by Mary Huff and Caroline Ellerman
Hand Applique Category
First place, West of Baltimore, made by Mary Ross and quilted by Gale Smith
Second place, Love is in the air, made and quilted by Carolyn Ray
Third place, Flower Garden, made and quilted by Verna Mullet
Hand Quilting Category
First place, Butterflies and Sashiko, made and quilted by Verna Mullet
Second place, Flower Garden, made and quilted by Verna Mullet
Third place, Dresden Candy, made and quilted by Sandy Engraff
Kit Category
First place, Circle of Life, made by Betty Favier and quilted by Cheryl Harris
Second place, Canyon Twilight, made by Jan Doust and quilted by Judy Clay
Third place, Sangria, made by Jean Hatfield and quilted by Sheryl Wardlaw
Large Pieced Category
First place, Wheels, made by Verna Mullet and quilted by Glenda Davis
Second place, Pretty Birds, made by Barbara Willey and quilted by Judy Clay
Third place, Hanging Gardens, made by Gail Fox and quilted by Glenda Davis
Machine Applique Category
First place, One World, made and quilted by Nancy Kenton
Second place, Enchanted Garden, made and quilted by Nancy Kenton
Third place, Elephant Walk, made by Millie Buss and quilted by Sue Lorimer
Medium Pieced Category
First place, Sweet Harmony, made by Penny Peterson and quilted by Glenda Davis
Second place, The Big Splash, made by Stan Hayes and quilted by Gale Smith
Third place, Blowin’ in the Wind, made by Jean Hatfield and quilted by Denise Betts
Mixed Media (Small) Category
First place, Mister Kingfisher, made and quilted by Carolyn Ray
Second place, Summertime Sampler, made and quilted by Glenda Davis
Third place, Radiance, made and quilted by Denise Betts
Mixed Media (Large) Category
First place, Sashiko Tapestry, made and quilted by Paula Straw
Second place, Winter Blue, made by Marilyn Mudge and quilted by Glenda Davis
Third place, ‘I made it up!’, made by Barbara Willey and quilted by Judy Clay
Modern Category
First place, Baker Street, made and quilted by Deanna Chronister
Second place, On Ice, made and quilted by Debbie Watkins
Third place, Not Your Granny’s Sampler, made by Millie Buss and quilted by Glenda Davis
Non-professional Machine Category
First place, Altered Aspen, made and quilted by Debbie Watkins
Second place, Fantasy Fans, made and quilted by Sonia Anderson
Third place, Rail Fence, made and quilted by Colletta King
Professional Machine Category
First place, West of Baltimore, made by Mary Ross and quilted by Gale Smith
Second place, Baker Street, made and quilted by Deanna Chronister
Third place, ‘I made it up!’, made by Barbara Willey and quilted by Judy Clay
Youth Category
First place, Rail Fence, made and quilted by Colletta King
Second place, Shavano Sunrise, made and quilted by Jovie Powers
Third place, Scrappy Rail Fence, made and quilted by Emma Merritt