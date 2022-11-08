This page will be updated as results come in.

Live results

U.S. House — District 3; Boebert/Frisch

District 3 House Rep % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Adam Frisch 52.66 121,603 6,614
Lauren Boebert 47.34 109,323 9,997

State House District 58; Catlin/Kuns

State House District 58 % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Kevin Kuns (D) 45.33 17,183
Marc Catlin (R) 54.67 20,723

Governor

Governor % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Jared Polis (D) 61.24 703,432
Heidi Ganahl (R( 36.99 424,950

Secretary of State

Secretary of State % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Jena Griswold 57.57 656,584
Pam Anderson 40.21 458,645

United States Senator - Bennet/O'Dea

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Michael Bennet (D) 56.07 887,064
Joe O'Dea (R) 41.56 657,450

Amendment D: New 23rd Judicial District judges

This amendment requires 55% approval to pass because it adds to the Colorado Constitution.

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning judges of the newly created twenty-third judicial district, and, in connection therewith, directing the governor to designate judges from the eighteenth judicial district to serve the remainder of their terms in the twenty-third judicial district and requiring a judge so designated to establish residency within the twenty-third judicial district?

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 68.19 980,691 8,925
No/Against 31.81 457,430 6,048

Amendment E: Homestead exemption to surviving spouses of U.S. armed forces members and veterans measure

This bipartisan amendment would extend an existing primary residency property tax exemption available to qualifying seniors and disabled veterans to the surviving spouses of military service members who died in the line of duty and the surviving spouses of veterans who died as a result of service-related injury or disease. An argument against the amendment notes that it would reduce taxes only for Gold Star spouses who are financially able to own homes.

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 87.98 1,369,110 14,262
No/Against 12.02 187,080 2,088

Amendment F: Changes to charitable gaming operations

This amendment requires 55% approval to pass because it adds to the Colorado Constitution.

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning the conduct of charitable gaming activities, and, in connection therewith, allowing managers and operators to be paid and repealing the required period of a charitable organization’s continuous existence before obtaining a charitable gaming license?

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 38.86 580,275 4,894
No/Against 61.11 912,784 10,667

Proposition FF: Healthy school meals for all

FF reduces income tax deduction amounts for those earning $300,000 or more from $30,000 for single filers and $60,000 for joint filers to $12,000 for single filers and $16,000 for joint filers. Revenue from this Democrat and coalition-supported reduction would be allocated toward creating and funding the Healthy School Meals for All Program. Participating public schools would be reimbursed to provide free meals to students, and provide schools with local food purchasing grants and school food-related funding.

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 55.35 878,289 7,283
No/Against 44.65 708,559 9,060

Proposition GG: Add tax information table to petitions and ballots

GG, Democrat-sponsored, potentially increases ballot language transparency by requiring a tax information table on any citizen-initiated measures that change the income tax rate. The tax table would show changes in income tax owed for average taxpayers in certain brackets.

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 70.78 1,112,603 10,586
No/Against 29.22 459,242 5,085

Proposition 121: State income tax rate reduction

Prop 121 would decrease the state income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.40%, including for domestic and foreign C corporations) for tax years commencing on or after January 1, 2022. While the Republican-led initiative argues for providing relief to tax payers, the CBB contests that about 75% of taxpayers will receive a tax cut of less than $63 per year. In contrast, those with incomes over $1 million (less than 1% of taxpayers), will receive nearly half of the total tax savings from the measure.

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 65.19 1,047,205 11,924
No/Against 34.81 559,111 4,239

Proposition 122: Access to natural psychedelic substances

122 creates a natural medicine services program for the supervised administration of dimethyltryptamine, ibogaine, mescaline (excluding peyote), psilocybin. and psilocyn. The coalition-driven prop would create a framework for regulating the growth, distribution and sale of such substances and establishes the Natural Medicine Advisory Board. The CBB argument against the measure notes there are currently no approved therapies that use psychedelic mushrooms or other plant-based psychedelic substances, and the effects of them can vary widely from person to person, depending on the dose, frequency of use, and type of substance.

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 50.63 811,444 6,062
No/Against 49.37 791,264 10,097

Proposition 123: Dedicate revenue for affordable housing programs

The Democrat and coalition-led measure would establish the State Affordable Housing Fund (SAHF) and dedicate one-tenth of one percent (0.1%) of state income tax revenue (TABOR refunds) to fund affordable housing programs and projects. The CBB notes that many programs listed under the measure fail to address underlying causes of the housing crisis, could potentially worsen the issue and would primarily benefit landlords and housing developers who would receive state funding.

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 50.76 814,094 6,158
No/Against 49.24 789,733 10,036

Proposition 125: Allow grocery and convenience stories to sell wine

Prop 125 establishes a new fermented malt beverage and wine retailer license and would allow for the automatic conversion of fermented malt beverage (FMB) licenses to the new fermented malt beverage and wine license on March 1, 2023. Under the initiative, grocery stores, convenience stores and other businesses that are licensed to sell beer would be allowed to also sell wine. Opponents of the measure cite the same concerns listed in Prop 124.

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 49.86 809,069 7,317
No/Against 50.14 813,711 8,959

Proposition 124: Increase allowable liquor store locations

Retail liquor store licensees can currently open a maximum of three liquor stores in Colorado (up to four locations beginning in 2027). Prop 124 would incrementally expand the number of licenses an individual can possess or stake hold in between 2026 through 2037, by which time a person can hold an unlimited number of licenses. Opponents of the Democrat-supported measure argue that it would place small business owners, including minority business owners, at risk of losing their business to retail liquor stories.

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 37.81 604,241 4,301
No/Against 62.19 993,658 11,780

Proposition 126: Third-party delivery of alcohol beverages

This measure would allow alcohol retailers and liquor-licensed businesses, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars and restaurants, to offer third-party delivery services for alcohol deliveries beginning March 1, 2023. Opposition argues that the measure fails to include safeguards in physical stores or restaurants, such as ensuring alcohol is not sold to minors. Arguments also note that retailers won't be liable once the substance leaves their premises.

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 47.97 540,967
No/Against 52.03 586,846


