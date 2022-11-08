Election day is over and voters have weighed in on a slew of statewide and federal races, including 11 ballot measures. Check this page for live election results.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) started the night strong, but early results show opponent Adam Frisch (D) pulling ahead as of 7:54 p.m. Tuesday night. As of 8:14 p.m., Frisch holds his lead against Boebert, 53.7% to 46.2% of votes.
District 58 (Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel, and Ouray Counties) challenger and Montrose local Kevin Kuns holds 55.84% of the district's vote against incumbent Marc Catlin as of 8:30 p.m. Catlin, born and raised in Montrose, is rounding out his second year of his third term.
The Colorado state representative represents around 79,000 residents, per the 2020 U.S. Census.
8:38 p.m.
Montrose County initial results drop, pulling Catlin ahead with 54.67% of the district vote. The Secretary of State's office reports 37,906 total votes for the contestants.
8:50 p.m.
Frisch maintains his lead against Boebert with 52.65% of the state's vote. Meanwhile in Montrose County, the incumbent representative holds the majority with 60.18%.
•••
Contested races
Last updated: Nov. 8 at 9:04 p.m. Contested races.
U.S. House — District 3; Boebert/Frisch
District 3 House Rep
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Adam Frisch
52.66
121,603
6,614
Lauren Boebert
47.34
109,323
9,997
State House District 58; Catlin/Kuns
State House District 58
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Kevin Kuns (D)
45.33
17,183
Marc Catlin (R)
54.67
20,723
Governor
Governor
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Jared Polis (D)
61.24
703,432
Heidi Ganahl (R(
36.99
424,950
Secretary of State
Secretary of State
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Jena Griswold
57.57
656,584
Pam Anderson
40.21
458,645
United States Senator - Bennet/O'Dea
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Michael Bennet (D)
56.07
887,064
Joe O'Dea (R)
41.56
657,450
Ballot measures
Amendment D: New 23rd Judicial District judges
This amendment requires 55% approval to pass because it adds to the Colorado Constitution.
Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning judges of the newly created twenty-third judicial district, and, in connection therewith, directing the governor to designate judges from the eighteenth judicial district to serve the remainder of their terms in the twenty-third judicial district and requiring a judge so designated to establish residency within the twenty-third judicial district?
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Yes/For
68.19
980,691
8,925
No/Against
31.81
457,430
6,048
Amendment E: Homestead exemption to surviving spouses of U.S. armed forces members and veterans measure
This bipartisan amendment would extend an existing primary residency property tax exemption available to qualifying seniors and disabled veterans to the surviving spouses of military service members who died in the line of duty and the surviving spouses of veterans who died as a result of service-related injury or disease. An argument against the amendment notes that it would reduce taxes only for Gold Star spouses who are financially able to own homes.
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Yes/For
87.98
1,369,110
14,262
No/Against
12.02
187,080
2,088
Amendment F: Changes to charitable gaming operations
This amendment requires 55% approval to pass because it adds to the Colorado Constitution.
Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning the conduct of charitable gaming activities, and, in connection therewith, allowing managers and operators to be paid and repealing the required period of a charitable organization’s continuous existence before obtaining a charitable gaming license?
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Yes/For
38.86
580,275
4,894
No/Against
61.11
912,784
10,667
Proposition FF: Healthy school meals for all
FF reduces income tax deduction amounts for those earning $300,000 or more from $30,000 for single filers and $60,000 for joint filers to $12,000 for single filers and $16,000 for joint filers. Revenue from this Democrat and coalition-supported reduction would be allocated toward creating and funding the Healthy School Meals for All Program. Participating public schools would be reimbursed to provide free meals to students, and provide schools with local food purchasing grants and school food-related funding.
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Yes/For
55.35
878,289
7,283
No/Against
44.65
708,559
9,060
Proposition GG: Add tax information table to petitions and ballots
GG, Democrat-sponsored, potentially increases ballot language transparency by requiring a tax information table on any citizen-initiated measures that change the income tax rate. The tax table would show changes in income tax owed for average taxpayers in certain brackets.
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Yes/For
70.78
1,112,603
10,586
No/Against
29.22
459,242
5,085
Proposition 121: State income tax rate reduction
Proposition 121: State income tax rate reduction
Prop 121 would decrease the state income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.40%, including for domestic and foreign C corporations) for tax years commencing on or after January 1, 2022. While the Republican-led initiative argues for providing relief to tax payers, the CBB contests that about 75% of taxpayers will receive a tax cut of less than $63 per year. In contrast, those with incomes over $1 million (less than 1% of taxpayers), will receive nearly half of the total tax savings from the measure.
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Yes/For
65.19
1,047,205
11,924
No/Against
34.81
559,111
4,239
Proposition 122: Access to natural psychedelic substances
122 creates a natural medicine services program for the supervised administration of dimethyltryptamine, ibogaine, mescaline (excluding peyote), psilocybin. and psilocyn. The coalition-driven prop would create a framework for regulating the growth, distribution and sale of such substances and establishes the Natural Medicine Advisory Board. The CBB argument against the measure notes there are currently no approved therapies that use psychedelic mushrooms or other plant-based psychedelic substances, and the effects of them can vary widely from person to person, depending on the dose, frequency of use, and type of substance.
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Yes/For
50.63
811,444
6,062
No/Against
49.37
791,264
10,097
Proposition 123: Dedicate revenue for affordable housing programs
The Democrat and coalition-led measure would establish the State Affordable Housing Fund (SAHF) and dedicate one-tenth of one percent (0.1%) of state income tax revenue (TABOR refunds) to fund affordable housing programs and projects. The CBB notes that many programs listed under the measure fail to address underlying causes of the housing crisis, could potentially worsen the issue and would primarily benefit landlords and housing developers who would receive state funding.
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Yes/For
50.76
814,094
6,158
No/Against
49.24
789,733
10,036
Proposition 125: Allow grocery and convenience stories to sell wine
Prop 125 establishes a new fermented malt beverage and wine retailer license and would allow for the automatic conversion of fermented malt beverage (FMB) licenses to the new fermented malt beverage and wine license on March 1, 2023. Under the initiative, grocery stores, convenience stores and other businesses that are licensed to sell beer would be allowed to also sell wine. Opponents of the measure cite the same concerns listed in Prop 124.
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Yes/For
49.86
809,069
7,317
No/Against
50.14
813,711
8,959
Proposition 124: Increase allowable liquor store locations
Retail liquor store licensees can currently open a maximum of three liquor stores in Colorado (up to four locations beginning in 2027). Prop 124 would incrementally expand the number of licenses an individual can possess or stake hold in between 2026 through 2037, by which time a person can hold an unlimited number of licenses. Opponents of the Democrat-supported measure argue that it would place small business owners, including minority business owners, at risk of losing their business to retail liquor stories.
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Yes/For
37.81
604,241
4,301
No/Against
62.19
993,658
11,780
Proposition 126: Third-party delivery of alcohol beverages
This measure would allow alcohol retailers and liquor-licensed businesses, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars and restaurants, to offer third-party delivery services for alcohol deliveries beginning March 1, 2023. Opposition argues that the measure fails to include safeguards in physical stores or restaurants, such as ensuring alcohol is not sold to minors. Arguments also note that retailers won't be liable once the substance leaves their premises.
