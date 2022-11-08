This page will be updated as results come in.

Live results

U.S. House — District 3; Boebert/Frisch

District 3 House Rep % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Adam Frisch (D) 50.01 155,579 7,510
Lauren Boebert (R) 49.99 155,506 12,773

State House District 58; Catlin/Kuns

State House District 58 % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Kevin Kuns (D) 43.24 19,757 5,979
Marc Catlin (R) 56.76 25,938 14,080

Governor

Governor % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Jared Polis (D) 58.30 1,005,076 9,923
Heidi Ganahl (R( 39.72 684,671 6,552

Secretary of State

Secretary of State % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Jena Griswold (D) 54.85 938,715 6,223
Pam Anderson (R) 42.78 732,054 9,913

United States Senator - Bennet/O'Dea

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Michael Bennet (D) 55.62 954,937 6,324
Joe O'Dea (R) 41.95 720,333 9,997

Amendment D: New 23rd Judicial District judges

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 68.19 980,691 8,925
No/Against 31.81 457,430 6,048

Amendment E: Homestead exemption to surviving spouses of U.S. armed forces members and veterans measure

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 87.98 1,369,110 14,262
No/Against 12.02 187,080 2,088

Amendment F: Changes to charitable gaming operations

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 38.86 580,275 4,894
No/Against 61.11 912,784 10,667

Proposition GG: Add tax information table to petitions and ballots

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 70.78 1,112,603 10,586
No/Against 29.22 459,242 5,085

Proposition 121: State income tax rate reduction

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 65.19 1,047,205 11,924
No/Against 34.81 559,111 4,239

Proposition 122: Access to natural psychedelic substances

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 50.63 811,444 6,062
No/Against 49.37 791,264 10,097

Proposition 123: Dedicate revenue for affordable housing programs

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 50.76 814,094 6,158
No/Against 49.24 789,733 10,036

Proposition 124: Increase allowable liquor store locations

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 37.81 604,241 4,301
No/Against 62.19 993,658 11,780

Proposition 125: Allow grocery and convenience stories to sell wine

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 49.86 809,069 7,317
No/Against 50.14 813,711 8,959

Proposition 126: Third-party delivery of alcohol beverages

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 47.08 761,903 5,739
No/Against 52.92 856,257 10,565


Proposition FF: Healthy school meals for all

U.S. Senator % Total votes Montrose County vote total
Yes/For 55.35 878,289 7,283
No/Against 44.65 708,559 9,060

