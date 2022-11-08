Election day is over and voters have weighed in on a slew of statewide and federal races, including 11 ballot measures. Check this page for live election results.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) started the night strong, but early results show opponent Adam Frisch (D) pulling ahead as of 7:54 p.m. Tuesday night. As of 8:14 p.m., Frisch holds his lead against Boebert, 53.7% to 46.2% of votes.
District 58 (Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel, and Ouray Counties) challenger and Montrose local Kevin Kuns holds 55.84% of the district's vote against incumbent Marc Catlin as of 8:30 p.m. Catlin, born and raised in Montrose, is rounding out his second year of his third term.
The Colorado state representative represents around 79,000 residents, per the 2020 U.S. Census.
8:38 p.m.
Montrose County initial results drop, pulling Catlin ahead with 54.67% of the district vote. The Secretary of State's office reports 37,906 total votes for the contestants.
8:50 p.m.
Frisch maintains his lead against Boebert with 52.65% of the state's vote. Meanwhile in Montrose County, the incumbent representative holds the majority with 60.18%.
"Feeling good thus far tonight, but there's a long way to go," Frisch said on social media. "I can't thank you all enough for the support, let's keep going!" Boebert last took to social media at 6:40 p.m.
10 p.m.
While Frisch holds a steady, but close lead (51.56%), the New York Times predicts a win for Boebert based on remaining votes yet to be counted. The publication reported 76% of Montrose County results have been counted — approximately 5,000 remain. Frisch gains 58.59% of Garfield County, Boebert's home county.
11:27 p.m.
Unofficial counts project a win for House District 58 incumbent Catlin, who secured 55% of the district vote late Tuesday night. Catlin won by a landslide 69% in Montrose County as of 11:27 p.m.
Nov. 9
7:22 p.m.
Frisch maintains his lead over Boebert, but the incumbent has steadily shrunk the marginal gap between the opponents. Frisch has 155,579 votes (50.01%) to Boebert's 155,506 (49.99%). Montrose County reported 68.24% of county votes cast out of 30,408 active voters, as of 11:34 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the SoS, 53.9% of state votes have been tabulated out of 3,822,916 active voters.
•••
Contested races
Last updated: Nov. 8 at 11:17 p.m.
The following results are unofficial at this time and subject to change as late ballots are counted.
U.S. House — District 3; Boebert/Frisch
District 3 House Rep
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Adam Frisch (D)
50.01
155,579
7,510
Lauren Boebert (R)
49.99
155,506
12,773
State House District 58; Catlin/Kuns
State House District 58
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Kevin Kuns (D)
43.24
19,757
5,979
Marc Catlin (R)
56.76
25,938
14,080
Governor
Governor
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Jared Polis (D)
58.30
1,005,076
9,923
Heidi Ganahl (R(
39.72
684,671
6,552
Unofficial results on Tuesday night project a landslide win for the incumbent governor. Polis secured over 58% of the state's votes.
Secretary of State
Secretary of State
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Jena Griswold (D)
54.85
938,715
6,223
Pam Anderson (R)
42.78
732,054
9,913
10:30 p.m. — Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold won her second term in office by nearly 55% of the vote after challenger Pam Anderson announced her concession, according to Colorado Public Radio. Anderson conceded before the Associated Press called the race.
Griswold expressed gratitude to voters on social media late Tuesday night.
"I am honored to serve a second term as your Secretary of State....We must stand together, not as Republicans versus Democrats, but as Coloradans and as Americans, to reject extremism and ensure our government is working for every person," Griswold said.
United States Senator - Bennet/O'Dea
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Michael Bennet (D)
55.62
954,937
6,324
Joe O'Dea (R)
41.95
720,333
9,997
Michael Bennet (D) won reelection for Colorado U.S. Senator with over 55% of the state vote.
"I want to congratulate Senator Bennet on his victory," Republican challenger Joe O'Dea said in his concession speech Tuesday night. "We fought hard, we competed, we stayed true to our core and our beliefs and our values. It didn't work out, but I don't have any regrets at all. Thank you Colorado."
Ballot measures
Amendment D: New 23rd Judicial District judges
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Yes/For
68.19
980,691
8,925
No/Against
31.81
457,430
6,048
This amendment requires 55% approval to pass because it adds to the Colorado Constitution.
Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning judges of the newly created twenty-third judicial district, and, in connection therewith, directing the governor to designate judges from the eighteenth judicial district to serve the remainder of their terms in the twenty-third judicial district and requiring a judge so designated to establish residency within the twenty-third judicial district?
Amendment E: Homestead exemption to surviving spouses of U.S. armed forces members and veterans measure
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Yes/For
87.98
1,369,110
14,262
No/Against
12.02
187,080
2,088
This bipartisan amendment would extend an existing primary residency property tax exemption available to qualifying seniors and disabled veterans to the surviving spouses of military service members who died in the line of duty and the surviving spouses of veterans who died as a result of service-related injury or disease. An argument against the amendment notes that it would reduce taxes only for Gold Star spouses who are financially able to own homes.
Amendment F: Changes to charitable gaming operations
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Yes/For
38.86
580,275
4,894
No/Against
61.11
912,784
10,667
FF reduces income tax deduction amounts for those earning $300,000 or more from $30,000 for single filers and $60,000 for joint filers to $12,000 for single filers and $16,000 for joint filers. Revenue from this Democrat and coalition-supported reduction would be allocated toward creating and funding the Healthy School Meals for All Program. Participating public schools would be reimbursed to provide free meals to students, and provide schools with local food purchasing grants and school food-related funding.
Proposition GG: Add tax information table to petitions and ballots
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Yes/For
70.78
1,112,603
10,586
No/Against
29.22
459,242
5,085
GG, Democrat-sponsored, potentially increases ballot language transparency by requiring a tax information table on any citizen-initiated measures that change the income tax rate. The tax table would show changes in income tax owed for average taxpayers in certain brackets.
Proposition 121: State income tax rate reduction
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Yes/For
65.19
1,047,205
11,924
No/Against
34.81
559,111
4,239
Prop 121 would decrease the state income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.40%, including for domestic and foreign C corporations) for tax years commencing on or after January 1, 2022. While the Republican-led initiative argues for providing relief to tax payers, the CBB contests that about 75% of taxpayers will receive a tax cut of less than $63 per year. In contrast, those with incomes over $1 million (less than 1% of taxpayers), will receive nearly half of the total tax savings from the measure.
Proposition 122: Access to natural psychedelic substances
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Yes/For
50.63
811,444
6,062
No/Against
49.37
791,264
10,097
122 creates a natural medicine services program for the supervised administration of dimethyltryptamine, ibogaine, mescaline (excluding peyote), psilocybin. and psilocyn. The coalition-driven prop would create a framework for regulating the growth, distribution and sale of such substances and establishes the Natural Medicine Advisory Board.
The CBB argument against the measure notes there are currently no approved therapies that use psychedelic mushrooms or other plant-based psychedelic substances, and the effects of them can vary widely from person to person, depending on the dose, frequency of use, and type of substance.
Proposition 123: Dedicate revenue for affordable housing programs
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Yes/For
50.76
814,094
6,158
No/Against
49.24
789,733
10,036
The Democrat and coalition-led measure would establish the State Affordable Housing Fund (SAHF) and dedicate one-tenth of one percent (0.1%) of state income tax revenue (TABOR refunds) to fund affordable housing programs and projects. The CBB notes that many programs listed under the measure fail to address underlying causes of the housing crisis, could potentially worsen the issue and would primarily benefit landlords and housing developers who would receive state funding.
Proposition 124: Increase allowable liquor store locations
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Yes/For
37.81
604,241
4,301
No/Against
62.19
993,658
11,780
Retail liquor store licensees can currently open a maximum of three liquor stores in Colorado (up to four locations beginning in 2027). Prop 124 would incrementally expand the number of licenses an individual can possess or stake hold in between 2026 through 2037, by which time a person can hold an unlimited number of licenses. Opponents of the Democrat-supported measure argue that it would place small business owners, including minority business owners, at risk of losing their business to retail liquor stories.
Proposition 125: Allow grocery and convenience stories to sell wine
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Yes/For
49.86
809,069
7,317
No/Against
50.14
813,711
8,959
Prop 125 establishes a new fermented malt beverage and wine retailer license and would allow for the automatic conversion of fermented malt beverage (FMB) licenses to the new fermented malt beverage and wine license on March 1, 2023. Under the initiative, grocery stores, convenience stores and other businesses that are licensed to sell beer would be allowed to also sell wine. Opponents of the measure cite the same concerns listed in Prop 124.
Proposition 126: Third-party delivery of alcohol beverages
U.S. Senator
%
Total votes
Montrose County vote total
Yes/For
47.08
761,903
5,739
No/Against
52.92
856,257
10,565
This measure would allow alcohol retailers and liquor-licensed businesses, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars and restaurants, to offer third-party delivery services for alcohol deliveries beginning March 1, 2023. Opposition argues that the measure fails to include safeguards in physical stores or restaurants, such as ensuring alcohol is not sold to minors. Arguments also note that retailers won't be liable once the substance leaves their premises.
