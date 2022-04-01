Ten years ago, Montrose mountain biking enthusiasts needed to travel far for dedicated trails.
A new $242,000 grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife will help the Montrose Uncompahgre Trails chapter of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association finish the Electric Hills trail system, which will be the first professionally built network of mountain biking trails in Montrose.
The trail also received other financial support from local entities such as Montrose County and Montrose Recreation District — and dozens of volunteers who have contributed over 1,000 hours of time building the first five miles of the tracks.
A few hundred people attended an event at Montrose County Event Center on March 31 to celebrate the start of mountain biking season and to hear the news about the new grant.
“We went from five people in a meeting just talking about what we would like to do someday to actually accomplishing things,” said Garry Baker, who has been on the MUT board for 12 years.
The Electric Hills system has been in the works since 2015, when MUT applied for the first planning grant with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. They were denied the first year, but received a grant the next year to start drafting plans for the trail system, Baker said.
Approval from the federal Bureau of Land Management also took a while and another construction grant to CPW went unapproved in 2020. That didn’t stop MUT from starting work on the project: approximately 80 people from Montrose volunteered 1,000 total hours on the trails.
The new trail system, on the edge of the Uncompahgre Plateau just eight miles from Montrose, will complement some of the existing beginner trails in the Buzzard Gulch with more difficult terrain.
The additional trails will benefit local riders and could draw more thrill seekers from the more-crowded mountain biking areas near Grand Junction, but also be extremely helpful for the Montrose High School mountain biking team.
“If we didn’t have local trails, we couldn’t have a team,” said Chris Brown, the director of the team that has grown from just a handful of students when it started four years ago to over 30 today.
The trail system should be completed by the fall of 2023. The area is closed during the winter season but will re-open to all non-motorized traffic on April 16.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
