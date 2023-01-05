march against racism

Protestors participate in the March Against Racism & Police Violence from Aurora to Denver on Aug. 30, 2020. Several hundred protesters marched five miles from Aurora to Denver on East Colfax Avenue in a demonstration against police brutality and in support of Black lives. 

 (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline)

Colorado continued a years-long trend of higher-than-average rates of police killings in 2022, with at least 39 people killed in confrontations with law enforcement officers between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, according to data from a group that tracks police violence.

People in Colorado were killed by police at a rate of 6.75 per one million residents last year, the seventh-highest figure out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to a database maintained by Mapping Police Violence, a nonprofit founded by activist Samuel Sinyangwe.



