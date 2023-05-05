5k Mud Run returns to Montrose

It’s mud season on the Western Slope, and if getting your car filthy isn’t enough, next Saturday’s 5k Montrose Mudder will give participants a chance to get down and dirty for a good cause — and earn some beer and lunch.
The race, which drew around 170 race participants and 800 total attendees for its inaugural event last year, will return to Cerise Park on Saturday, May 13. It’s a collaboration between the city of Montrose and the Montrose Youth Interact Club, and proceeds will benefit efforts supported by the Black Canyon Rotary.
“This is the first big event the city of Montrose is going to be hosting this year…” said Event Manager Katie Schroer. “I’m just really excited to get the community together.”
In addition to the 5k, the event will include food trucks, a beer garden and a free concert at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheatre.
The course itself forms one big, winding loop and includes obstacles like a mud pit, culvert crawl and rope climb. Schroer said the event will utilize an electronic timing system for the first time this year, using electronic bibs and providing results soon after the race as opposed to last year’s manual system.
“We’re able to provide a more advanced technology, to provide more of a professional race experience,” she said. “There was a lot of work that went on behind it to make this happen.”
Runners can register online for the event until 6 p.m. on Monday, May 8. Pre-check-in and additional registration will continue throughout the week, and participants can pick up their swag bags or register in person at the Pavilion Event Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday or at the Rusty Putter from 12 to 6 p.m., Friday.
The race will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday and runners can choose between a competitive heat, which will take off first, and a leisure heat. First, second and third-place prizes will be given out to men, women and kids after the event at the amphitheater.
This is also where the live music will take place, starting with a performance at 3 p.m., by Neon Sky. The final act, The Williams Brothers, will take the stage at 5:30 p.m.
Beer and food trucks will be available throughout the event, with food trucks opening around 1 p.m., and drink service starting at 3 p.m.. Participating businesses include one of Montrose’s newest food trucks, Baan Thai. Runners will get a free meal and drink vouchers in their bags, good for $10 worth of food and $5 worth of beer.
Proceeds will benefit Peer Kindness, a local nonprofit dedicated to preventing bullying, and the International Belize Blood Drive project organized by the Rotary.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone