5k Mud Run returns to Montrose

Obstacles at the upcoming mud run will include mud pits, rope climbs and culvert crawls. Courtesy photo: Shannon Cavello/Visit Montrose

It’s mud season on the Western Slope, and if getting your car filthy isn’t enough, next Saturday’s 5k Montrose Mudder will give participants a chance to get down and dirty for a good cause — and earn some beer and lunch.

The race, which drew around 170 race participants and 800 total attendees for its inaugural event last year, will return to Cerise Park on Saturday, May 13. It’s a collaboration between the city of Montrose and the Montrose Youth Interact Club, and proceeds will benefit efforts supported by the Black Canyon Rotary.



