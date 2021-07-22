As summer vacation comes to a close and students get ready to go back to school on Aug. 19, it’s an ideal time for one last adventure. Few things could be more convenient in Montrose than camping. Beautiful scenery, state parks, and campgrounds surround this town. The library has plenty of books to help you enjoy the great outdoors before the summer ends!
We have a number of books to help you brush up on camping skills. Peter G. Drake’s “Practical Camping Handbook” offers a comprehensive guide to everything involved with camping. That includes safety, camp layout, cooking outdoors and numerous other necessary skills. If you are planning your adventure and looking for a place to start, you could check out “Best Tent Camping in Colorado” by Johnny Molloy.
His book will show you many appealing areas.
Once you’ve selected your destination, you might want to browse our shelves for activities you could do there.
Fishing is a great way to relax while the sun is out. You could check out “The Orvis Guide to Leaders, Knots, and Tippets,” by Tom Rosenbauer, for a comprehensive guide to use for fly-fishing. If you would like to be a little more active, and kayak for a while, you could check out Scott Parsons’s book, “How to Paddle a Kayak.”
That is a quick guide with a lot of information you need to know about kayak safely.
When the sun starts to set, it’s a perfect time to set up a campfire and prepare some new or classic recipes. Dorcas S. Miller’s book, “Good Food for Camp & Trail” is a very helpful meal-planner and nutrition guide for a variety of outdoor meals. That book is available for checkout at the library.
Once night falls, I would recommend surveying the night sky! It could be very helpful to check out “Astronomy” by Ian Ridpath, Giles Sparrow and Carole Stott. That book is also available at the library. It offers a guide to the universe, a monthly guide to all 88 constellations, and tips on using binoculars and telescopes to survey the night sky.
Whether you decide to finish this summer vacation with one last camping trip, or would just like to go camping for a fun and relaxing break, you can stop by the library to find helpful and interesting books and resources. We will be very happy to help you on your way!
Taylor Evans is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
