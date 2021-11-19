The holidays are just around the corner, and end-of-year has snuck upon us once again. As loyal friends and supporters of Community Options Inc.; you know that our mission is to empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live the most meaningful, independent, and full life they can. With your help, we are able to make a difference in the lives of those we serve on a daily basis.
As 2021 comes to an end, we want to take a moment to thank you all for your generosity and support. We are very grateful for your continued support as we close out our forty-ninth year of operations. Your frequent donations helped us to continue to provide exceptional services to over five hundred families in our six-county coverage area. Since 1972, Community Options has continued to expand our programs and services in the region with contributions from community members like yourself.
You may be wondering what is new at Community Options. Well, a lot!! Our new Executive Director started on June 1,2021 and our new CFO started on November 8,2021. We continue to work through the many challenges stemming from the pandemic. I am extremely proud of our team for working diligently to keep those we serve and themselves healthy. As you may know, many of the people we serve live in group homes, in homes with other family members or in their own home or apartment. Each have very different circumstances, and many have high health care needs. It truly takes a team working very well together to ensure everyone we serve is protected yet getting the socialization they desire and deserve in their lives.
We are also in the process of finalizing our move in Montrose to one campus. For many years, we were spread out all over the community, and we made the initial move in 2016 by moving two of our sites onto one campus that we call “Park Place.” In 2022, we plan to move the rest of the team to the Park Place campus, which will create even more operational efficiencies, and allow closer relationships with those we serve that attend the Montrose Day Program that is already part of the campus. We hope you will consider stopping by one day and meeting some of the people we serve and our great team. The coffee is always on!!
New this year is our, “Memory Maker” program. This is very near and dear to my heart. This program allows the people we serve to check something off their, “Bucket list.” When donations are made to this specific part of our operations, staff nominate individuals served to experience something they have wanted to do for a very long time but have never been afforded the opportunity to do so. This may include a day trip to a theater performance in Grand Junction, a day of skiing, or a once in a lifetime trip to see a family member out of state. We have a donor who has committed to matching up to $7,500 in donor funds and look forward to having the people we serve check things off their “Bucket lists” in 2022.
We are currently accepting donations for the renovation of Park Place North. Capital contributions of $250 or more qualify for an additional 25% Colorado Tax Credit. We are also accepting donations to our Memory Maker program and of course general operating to support the continuation of the vital programs we offer in the community. You can visit our website (www.communityoptionsinc.org) for more information or call me at any time. Thank you for your consideration.
May you and yours have a very blessed holiday season and healthy and prosperous new year.