It’s time for a little post mortem election numbers and analysis.
Tuesday’s election in Ouray was nearly a mirror image of the city’s 2019 election. In each, two candidates were vying for mayor and multiple candidates were vying for two council spots, four this year and five two years ago.
Ouray Mayor Greg Nelson ran in both elections. In 2019 he was victorious with 376 votes. This week he received 250, a 32% drop. Nelson ran in both races against incumbent council members, though in 2019 he ran as a political newcomer.
The mayoral race this year generated nearly 11% fewer votes than in 2019, and the city council races generated 13.3% fewer votes this year than in 2019.
Two years ago there was a lot of passion in Ouray over several broad issues including tourism marketing which was in turmoil, the literal selling of City Hall in order to pay for overages and mishaps in renovating the Ouray Hot Springs Pool, uncertainty over water treatment and wastewater plants, just to name a few.
Nelson and his council refinanced city hall and now have the city’s name back on the title, got the city on track to build the wastewater and water treatment plants and changed the course of city marketing. In between, the council navigated the pandemic and a year without a city administrator.
The only pressing issue left was what to do about the dearth of short-term rentals in the city and their effect on “affordable housing,” as it’s termed. A solution to it was put before the voters using a suggestion made by Nelson’s challenger, Mayor-elect Ethan Funk.
The lack of high-profile issues could be the reason for diminishing vote totals. That, and the population in Ouray has been steadily decreasing since 2010, dropping approximately 100 residents during the decade.
Nelson, too, made a strategic decision that may have backfired. He tied himself to two newcomer council candidates, Jason Perkins and Heidi Forbes, making public and advertising appearances with them. Eventual council winners Tamara Gulde and Josh Smith were aligned with Funk, not in as much of a pronounced way but, for instance, where you found a campaign sign for one you found a sign for all three.
As it turned out, Nelson, being the prominent target of his trio, in effect not only ran against Funk, but against Gulde, as well, who was a top spender of this campaign.
A week after the 2019 election in Ouray swept out the majority of the previous five council members, the executive director of the Ouray Tourism Office, alternatively known as Ouray Chamber Resort Association, announced her resignation, taking a job with the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
At the time of her announcement, the Ouray County Plaindealer described her last two years on the job as being plagued with “agency financial trouble...and delays in launching the popular Jeep raffle two years in a row.”
It had been OCRA’s contract to have and to hold, year after year, almost as a given, to market the city using the Lodging and Occupation Tax, and to run the visitor center.
The new council moved on, as well, hiring an independent contractor to manage the marketing activities of the city and chose to run the visitor center in-house.
The independent contractor has an agreement with the city through sometime in 2023, but both sides have outs.
Look for this relationship to end soon. Very soon.
And even though a contract of this size should be sent out for bid, it probably won’t be.
It’s a service contract and doesn’t require bidding.
Besides, everyone knows what this new majority wants, they’ve been saying it for two years. They want OCRA back in charge of marketing, which means they want to be in charge of marketing and the oodles of LOT revenue.
There are hundreds of thousands of dollars in LOT sitting in the city coffers, and this group will rehire OCRA and direct it to spend way more than is necessary. They’ll use buzz words used such as “destination marketing,” and “shoulder season tourism,” and other gimmicks which they’ll trot out as reasons to empty the coffers.
If you haven’t been paying attention the past two years, anyone in Ouray, or the entire state for that matter, will tell you that the 1995 version of marketing isn’t needed anymore.
I’ve had business owners from all over the state in my store the past two years, as has every other business in Ouray and they, as well as Ouray businesses, have been swamped.
That won’t stop.
The state grew by 14.5% in the last decade. Texas (15.3%), California (6.1%) and Arizona (13.9%), all top tourist feeders to Colorado, grew as well. Colorado expects to add 2 million people in the next 20 years. Does anyone think Ouray is a secret anymore? Or Crested Butte? Or Montrose?
Of course not.
Yet, consider this: Ouray spent millions of dollars via OCRA over the past decade-plus to attract visitors. Now that they’re here, Ouray is saying “whoa, whoa, whoa! We forgot to build affordable housing for our front line workers! We have no service employees!”
To fix this, some are doing their best to limit short-term rentals in hopes of putting the brakes on tourism in the name of community and affordable housing.
This situation is not unique. Telluride, Silverton, Crested Butte and other mountain towns are looking at the same dichotomous dilemma.
But guaranteed, over the next two years of this new council, new ways to bring tourists to Ouray will be proposed, invented and invested in with tax dollars.
Ouray, once a mining town that people liked to visit, is now a tourist town that has mining in its heritage. And there is a segment of the city that doesn’t understand how it got that way so fast. These people are kicking and screaming to regain the old days of community identity, to limit short-term rentals as some sort of fix, all the while yelling “Texans Go Home,”
But they’re not going home.
Marketing efforts and population growth over the past decade-plus have made sure of that. They’re coming here and to Silverton and Crested Butte and Telluride and Montrose and all over the Western Slope.
And spending more money to urge them to come while spending more money to fix the fact that they’re coming will be quite the show in the next few years to come.
As mentioned, the fate of short-term rentals was on the ballot throughout the region.
In Ouray, nearly 60% of voters opted in on a 15% excise tax on short-term rentals, to be used to fund a new wastewater treatment plant and new water treatment plant, as well as future efforts to add affordable housing.
In Telluride, 60% of voters rejected a citizen-led initiative that would have limited short-term rental licenses to 400 per year, and placed those 400 licenses into a lottery every year. Voters there did approve a 2% excise tax on short-term rentals, with funds to be directed toward alleviating their affordable housing shortage.
In Crested Butte, voters resoundingly defeated a ballot question that would have taxed undeveloped residential land and housing that is not a primary residence and not rented for at least six consecutive months at a rate of up to $2,500 annually. That tax would have been used to develop affordable housing. The voters in C.B. did vote to increase the tax on vacation rentals from 5% to 7.5%.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.