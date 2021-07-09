During the week of June 13, 2021, Redding Christian Fellowship (RCF) from Redding, California sent a group of 25 youth and adults to Church on the Hill in Montrose, Colorado for a week of blessing. They were led by their youth pastor Caleb Little. The connection between the churches is with their lead pastor John Craft who was the youth pastor of Church on the Hill back in the mid-1990s.
They helped at several locations throughout Montrose as well as at the church. They were served two meals each day at Shepherd’s Hand, our local homeless ministry that provides food and other essential services to less fortunate individuals. The crew performed several projects to enhance at Shepherd’s Hand.
They painted at WAGEES, a ministry designed to help new parolees reenter society by giving them training and spiritual guidance. WAGEES is the Colorado Department of Corrections, the Work and Gain Education & Employment Skills (WAGEES) program, to provide funding to community-based organizations that support people returning from incarceration. Tammy, one of the WAGEES clients, spoke to the youth about her experiences as a former addict and current parolee at the meal RCF prepared for them. She told of how a renewed relationship with Jesus and the help and encouragement of WAGEES gave her victory over her drug addiction. The WAGEES director, Cindy, told of her journey to experience freedom from drug and alcohol addiction was also based on a renewed relationship with Jesus Christ. For her it was the blood of Christ that set her free.
The crew spent several days at 180 Ministries, a Teen Challenge ministry, serving young women who have been abused, trafficked, and have struggled with drugs. 180 helps them make significant changes to experience physical, emotional and most importantly spiritual healing in their lives. RCF did heavy landscape work, built an outdoor firepit and constructed a flower planter. At the meal RCF prepared for 180, their patrons poured into the RCF youth with their riveting testimonies. They spoke of how a relationship with Jesus made the difference in their lives. They were now free and were experiencing reconciliation with their families after being estranged from them because of their substance abuse.
Several families from Church on the Hill were blessed by the group performing all kinds of tasks at their homes. RCF reconstructed a wheel-chair ramp and did some painting at the church. One evening at the meal RCF prepared for our church, three of our families shared what the Lord was doing through them in our Montrose community. One of these testimonies was from a longtime leader in our church, Wayne Schieldt, who knew the RCF pastor, John Craft, when he was our youth pastor. The Peacock family shared their amazing foster care experiences, and the other testimony was from our creative children’s director, Ken Kiehlbauch who spoke of 38 years of fulfilling mission service as a physics teacher to missionary children at Faith Academy in the Philippines.
The blessings flowed both ways, therefore, between RCF and the Montrose Community. It was a refreshing example of cooperative kingdom work between faith-based organizations and churches. We are stronger and more effective together as we cooperate and encourage one another.
The week became a living illustration of 1 John 4:7-8. That passage reads, “Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.” I saw this love flow both ways throughout the week. We live in a world that has little love, so it was refreshing to see it displayed in such meaningful ways.
Personally, I am deeply grateful for pastor Caleb, the youth pastor, for bringing the group and Pastor John for initially making the connection. As one of our moms, Julie Hines (Cooper) with a teenager said, “I was hoping John and Lori would be here. I was in his youth group.” When we invest in ministry and serve one another, the blessings continue to flow both ways generationally.
Fortunately, we have many churches in Montrose that value working together. In fact, Montrose has a reputation of cooperation between churches. I believe this is a direct result of the pastors of these churches praying together on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. We have been doing that for several years.
I know today many are skeptical of the church and believe the church contributes little to benefit society. From the experiences I have known from 24 years as the pastor of Church on the Hill, the consistent cooperation between churches, and the week of blessing from the Redding youth, I beg to differ. I encourage you, therefore, to consider attending one of our churches in Montrose. Collectively, we have a heart for the community. To God be the glory.
Mike Lundberg is pastor of Church on the Hill in Montrose.
