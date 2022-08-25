abortion providers strain

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow speaks while meeting with abortion providers Aug. 24, 2022, at the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. 

 (Lindsey Toomer/Colorado Newsline)

Sitting in a room with a group of abortion providers and advocates Wednesday at the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow took diligent notes as the subject experts told him what they need to improve abortion access in Colorado.

As the state has seen an influx of new patients following Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court two months ago, Crow, a Centennial Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, said it’s helpful for him to understand what’s happening “on the ground” as he tries to persuade his colleagues in Congress to fight for abortion rights.



