Adam Frisch reaches over to shake the hand of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-CD3, following their debate Saturday evening Sept. 10, 2022, during Club 20 Western Colorado Candidate Debates held at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado. 

 (William Woody for Colorado Newsline)

Democrat Adam Frisch has conceded the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Frisch thanked voters, county party chairs and election voters across the district. The Democratic challenger hails from Aspen and was formerly an Aspen city council member. 



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

