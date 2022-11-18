Democrat Adam Frisch has conceded the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to Rep. Lauren Boebert.
Frisch thanked voters, county party chairs and election voters across the district. The Democratic challenger hails from Aspen and was formerly an Aspen city council member.
"Our plan from the very start was to build a tri-partisan coalition, and we did that in the face of deep national skepticism that we can do this," Frisch said during a streamed concession on Friday.
At the time of his speech, Frisch trailed Boebert by a slim 551 votes out of nearly 327,000 counted to date, according to the Associated Press on Friday afternoon. The candidate acknowledged that while an automatic recount will likely trigger in coming weeks, his asks that voters save their fundraising money for necessities like gas and food. He added that a recount would be unlikely to flip enough votes for him to win.
A mandatory recount is triggered when the margin of votes between the top two candidates is at or below 0.5% of the leading candidate’s vote total. As of noon Friday, that margin sat around .34%.
"This election may be decided but my advocacy for western and southern Colorado rural communities across the country and the people of our great nation will never end," Frisch said.
“It would be disingenuous and unethical for us, or any other group, to continue to raise false hope and to encourage fundraising for a recount. Colorado’s elections are safe, accurate and secure. Please, save your money for your groceries, your rent, your children, and for other important causes and organizations."
Frisch's concession comes after Boebert declared victory outside the U.S. Capitol Thursday night.
"With this victory and with Republicans in control of the House of Representatives, we can focus on the issues that actually matter most, including getting inflation under control, increasing our domestic energy supply, securing the southern border and being a strong check on the White House," Boebert said in the tweeted video.
Like her opponent, Boebert acknowledged the likely automatic recount to come in early December.
"Past recounts in Colorado have resulted in far fewer votes being adjusted than anything that could affect the current outcome we're seeing tonight in this race," Boebert said. She expressed confidence in her reelection and said she anticipates being sworn into her second term as representative come January.
Despite Boebert's declaration, the race remains one of the closest in the nation and is still too close to call, according to the Associated Press.
Frisch's campaign shifted CD3's traditionally conservative voter map into unexpectedly purple territory this year. What was originally seen as a safe bet for the incumbent became one of the most closely watched House races in the country.
“With the closeness of this race, we have defied incredible odds and delivered a moral victory for the people of CO-3, many of whom crossed party lines to reject extremism with their vote,” Frisch added. “This is a testament to the bipartisan coalition we have built throughout this campaign, and I’m confident that coalition will continue to grow into the future.”
According to a press release from Frisch, the candidate logged over 23,000 miles traveling the district and holding public town halls. Boebert has been criticized for her low record of hosting public town halls and events.
While Frisch received little support from national Democrats, he managed to raise over $4.3 million throughout the campaign from 55,190 individual donors, with the average donation of $50.14.