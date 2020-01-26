How do you feel about aging? Does talking about getting older create anxiety or fear? Would you rather not talk about it or change the subject?
It seems that the latter is the approach many of us choose when it comes to thinking about or planning for our aging futures. Maybe we all need an aging attitude adjustment.
A recent post on Facebook gave me a chuckle. It was a photo of a message written on a chalkboard sign hung from a tree. It said: “You are not old. You are rare. You are a treasure. You are a MAP.”
I quickly agreed with those statements. However, I’m not sure I am a treasure, but I can relate hypothetically to being a map as a representation of all the experiences I have accumulated over time. I rely on that map history to make present day choices and it steers me away from hypothetical road closures or detours.
Detours could take the form of setbacks in health or finances in life that we weren’t expecting. Aging brings with it changes in health that could send many individuals and families straight to crisis mode when a long term or chronic issue arises.
A healthy approach to aging would be to talk about what to do as a family, couple or even as a community about the aging unknowns before we encounter issues and then arm ourselves with knowledge of resources and supportive services.
It’s hard to talk about things that we don’t need at the present time or don’t imagine we will ever need. When we are moving along life’s path with everything going well, it’s not top of mind to investigate services that we might one day utilize. We also can have the perception that help is only available to individuals with incomes or circumstances different from our own.
Older adults and their adult children often do not know where to turn when there is a life changing experience. Issues like food insecurity, acute illness or severe injury, loss of physical mobility or suddenly needing to budget on a tight social security benefit all create stress and uncertainty.
At the AdvantAge Health Resource Centers, which are located in Montrose,121 N Park Ave., Suite D, and in Delta, 350 Stafford Lane, a care navigator can perform a benefits checkup to match clients with supportive services and programs. Through options counseling, the client may discover they are qualified for assistance from state or federal programs that can provide savings on medications, eyeglasses, hearing aids, home modifications, in-home care, transportation and other services.
Care navigators can also explain the various paths health care planning can take and give example scenarios in an easy to understand language. Preparing yourself with basic knowledge of various scenarios of long term care for yourself or a loved one is an invaluable resource to add to one’s own map.
A little goes a long way, as the idiom goes. And educating ourselves on preparing for the many options we have as we age is a smart choice.
Erin Berge is the regional marketing director for Volunteers of America, which provides a network of health care programs in Montrose and Delta counties (voahealthservices.org, voa4you.org or 1-844-862-4968).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.