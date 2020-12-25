Editor’s note: Montrose County School District elementary students wrote letters to Santa and shared them with the Montrose Daily Press. Here are their holiday wishes, verbatim. Note that teacher’s name is included where it was provided. Not all letters submitted included information about the class.
Olathe Elementary School Stephanie Cady’s 5th grade class
Peak Virtual Academy Allison Wofford’s 4th grade
Dear Santa, What I would like for Christmas is a Breyer Justify horse! I hope you stay safe during the Christmas time! Cookies my elf has been very good! My name is Jayda and I am in 4th grade! I hope you still enjoy Christmas! I hope you and all of the elfs stay safe! Wishing you a Merry Christmas! Love, Jayda Balerio 4th grade Pomona Elementary Mrs. Cheezum’s 2nd grade Dear Santa, I’ve Been Having so much fun this year making things for other PeoPle! I’ve Been So Good this year: For Christmas I would like snowflake earings Please: Love Reagan Dear Santa, This year for Christmas I want a motorized scooter for Christmas. P.S. Thank you for legos last year. I’ve been pretty good this year. I’ve helped my mom a lot this year. I’ve helped my dad a lot this year to. I love my sisters. I love my mom and dad. Thank you for all of my friends and my cousins and my teacher. Love, Brantley W Dear Santa this Year I Want to Pairs of HieHeals I loste the Laste ones there Where so Pritea. Love, Alaska Dear Santa This year for christmas I want a electric skooder for christmas. and a nathr Thing is a camera to my other one is broken. Love, cadence Dear santa This year for christmas I want a electric scoter. A nother thing I want is a rc car. A nother thing I want is Lagos. Thank you santa. Love Kaiden -2nd grade Dear Santa This year for christmas I want footbal gluvs and a electric scooter and woch. Love Ezra Dear Santa, I have been super good this year! I want a Mountain climbing helmet and a harnes this year. ps. Thanks for the football jursey last year. Love, Drey Dear Santa This Year I want a bunch of toys for christmas I like relelistik horses and a rele horse. Love Alera Dear santa, This x-mis I want a Lego santa Plus I have been good. Love, Ryder Dear Santa. I Would like The new xbox for christmas I want mcdoonls for my christmas lunch. Thank you Santa! Love Tommy Dear santa I would like a four Wheeler for christmas. I also want a baby cat and a big teddy bear Thank you for the gifts santa! Love Jayce Dear santa, This year for christmas I would like a ps4 and a headset. I would also like Fortnite and roblux. I’ve been nice to mom thank you santa. Love Maison {h3 class=”p1”}Johnson Elementary School students{/h3} Dear Santa, My name is Ryelee I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1. Fluffy ball key chain 2. Playset 3. snowpants I’ll set out cookies! From, Ryelee Dear Santa, My name is Itzel I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1. a stuf anmool graf 2. drdibool 3. trdool I’ll set out cookies! From, Itzel Dear Santa, My name is Sherlyn I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1.Baby yoda. 2. small mermaid doll 3. big mermad doll I’ll set out cookies! From, Sherlyn Dear Santa, My name is crew I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1. 5 nerf guns 2. remote control race car 3. ryan candy machine I’ll set out cookies! From, crew Taylor. Dear Santa, My name is Yesenia I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1. warm clothes 2. gloves 3. barbie toys I’ll set out cookies! From, Yesenia Dear Santa, My name is Satira I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1. I wot Ryan candy machine pez 2. I wot the Babexoba pez 3. I wot macup pez I’ll set out cookies! From, Satira Dear Santa, My name is Makenzie I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1. Scatporcbieaztnuwo 2. I wunt macup 3. A militop noesdnt I’ll set out cookies! From, Makenzie Dear Santa, My name is MASon I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1. Baby Yode stuff 2. Sit me 3. a movig Baby Yod I’ll set out cookies! From, MASon Dear Santa, My name is Grayson I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1. big bag charo 2. Green baye jrsee 3. a sprise I’ll set out cookies! From, Grayson Dear Santa, My name uriah I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1. I wut a odm stn eeeneoriah 2. I wut a dbg co 3. I wut a rs shuoo I’ll set out cookies! Fromt, uriah Dear Santa, My name is Kayla I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1. a big candeek 2. a new outfit 3. a new candee mshen I’ll set out cookies! From, Kayla Dear Santa, My name is Adriana I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1. SomJm 2. Bobebcor 3. Bobebac I’ll set out cookies! From, Adriana Dear Santa, My name is Billie I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1. mackupe set 2. a princess tents 3. candnee msheen I’ll set out cookies! From, Billie Dear Santa, My name is Rhoan I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1. a scwisheey 2. and macup 3. a noow dress I’ll set out cookies! From, Rhoan Dear Santa, My name is Mikenzie I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1. a makupe 2. a rlinage 3. pop kooz I’ll set out cookies! From, From Mikienzie Dear Santa, My name is Lluvia I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1. Macup 2. Scootr 3. Phone I’ll set out cookies! From, Lluvia Dear Santa, My name is Harmoni I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1. Ag dchove 2. scnen to cut with papr 3. a big choclit bor I’ll set out cookies! From, Harmoni Dear Santa, How are you doing? You might be wondering want for Chrimes first thig is a Dash dog. Another idae is fuzzykin shop 2 families. Last idea is something for my dog. Your friend, Kennedy Dear Santan, How are you? I would like a paw patrol thing. I want an apple egg thing, and my own hedphones. I also like hair clips Thank you! Love, Kendal Dear Santa Claus, How are you? You might be wondering what I want for Chrismisas. The frist thing I want is an Iphone 1 and 2 and 3 I want a gecko and a skooter with dig wheels and new light up shoes. I love you am I on the nise lise? I hop the thank you for Crismis. Love Jacey Dear Santa, How are you? You mite be wondering what I want for Chrismas. The first thing I want is a Xbox. Another idea is a ps5. The last idea is a Nintendo Switch. Your freind, Liam Dear Santa, I hope you are doing well. You might be wandoring what I wont for Christmas. the first thing I wont is a buverbord. the next thing I wont is a PS4 thats all I wont. Your frind, Samantha Dear Santa, how are you? I hope I am on the nice list I want a rinjiwld egg. I want a camera. I want a house. I want a new book. I want Christmas! You friend Elana Maree Christmas. Dear Santa, How are you? You might be wondering I want for Christmas. The first thing I want is hover board. Another idea is Legos. The last idea is an American girl doll school set. Thank you for spreading kindness. Your friend, Brielle. Dear Santa Nick, How are you? You might be wondering how your elves are behaving. The first thing I would like to report in on my elf because my elf has tied by Brother’s elf to the top of the tree. Both of them have been in the candy box! I am going to leave cocolate covred carrots for your rand Love, Ella. Dear Santa, How are you? I hope you are OK. What I want for Cristmas is a hover board, a chair and a PS5. Cow boy clothing and a big remote control car Thank you for being nice Love Leo Dear Santa Clous, How are you doning? You might be wondering what I want for Christmas. The first thing is 2 balls and I want an elf on the shelf. How are you doing? Your friend Addy. Dear Santa, How are you? I hope you are feeling well. You might be wondering what I want for Christmas. I would like a fortnight game. Love , Miles Dear Santa Claus, For Christmas I want V-Bucks for Fortnite. I want a new phone. Please tell Mrs. Claus thank you. Your friend, TJ Dear Santa, how are you? I hope you are not stressed. you might be wondering what I want for Christmas. The first thing I want is a bitbits Another idea is a phone the elf on the shelf loves me. Her name is Ballering. She is cute. Love Mychaela. Dear Santa, How are you doing? You might be wondering whant I want for Christmas. The first thing I want glasses and another swater. Thank you for spreading Joy I hope You travel safely and tell Mrs. Claus I said Hi! Your friend, Sebastian Dear Mr C., How are you? You might be wandering what I want for Chrismas the first thing I want is a gokart kit. Another idea is a romot car. The last thing is a romotboat. Your friend, Zane Dear Santa, I would like a vr head set. I would like a game disk of a Sonic disk. I hope you’re okay. love, Chance {h3 class=”p1”}Pomona Elementary School Mr. Wharton’s 4th grade{/h3} Dear Santa this Christmas i want a reversible octopus and a hamster another one and Santa I want peace in the world because the peace its not working people it’s not being Peaceful Please Santa have Merry Christmas. From: Danna Dear Santa, Just Nine more days til Christmas. I only want a few things this Christmas. I want american girl doll stuff, unicorn room stuff, colorful bedding, O.M.G. remix lol doll, thats all I want and don’t eat to much cookies. Sincerely, Aliyah I want a Camrin doll from mc2 Elayna Dear Santa I want a entendo swich and the iphone 12 pro max and the ps5 or the xbox sieris a hot wheel tracks 1,000 and some cars so I can play on them on the track and a computer. Juan I wont slime a New stuft anmale. a Fun Babey Dall. And that is all I want Santa thenk you. From Natasha Dera Santa what I wont for Chrismuse i wont a hubrbord a Raownudolls. Brbeudolls LOL OMGs a 1,000 dollrs and a nuew bike a yellory bike and hardbubls Merry Christmas. From Avery dear Santa i want a iPhone 12 Pro Max and Marvel legends spider man and movie venom and the child animatronic Santiago To Santa I want a Play Station 5 and game rocket League. I want a ipad, a computer and the iphone 12 pro max. From. Juan Pablo Daer Zanta I wont a sack of cole Dodge Dear: Santa I want slime and Legos Jacob Dear Santa I want a mountain climbing harness and a backpacking backpack. That is what I want. P.S. I also want the Oaklahoma Sooners to win the finals. Bentley dear santa I want a baby english bull dog.But if you can’t get me that then I want a ps5. Have a nice year. From: Rythm Dear Santa what I want for Chiristmas it a new Kx605 because my cluch is broken and it does to run well so that is what I want for Christmas The end. Wyatt Dear Santa I want a nintendo switch Aaron Dear, Santa what I want for Christmas is to see my pathoot that is dead also I want my family to get along. the toy I want is a snow leopard stufft animal. A snow leopard sirt. A snow leopard pants. A snow leopard sweter. A snow leopar costum. A snow leopard pajama.A snow leopard hat. I want a pictur frame. I want A snow leopard skirt. I wanta panda stuffed animal. A hippo stuffed Animal. to Santa Love Jamie Mulloy Dear Santa I want a puppy and I also want a stuffed animal and slim and a I phon prow max mine and I want a pajama that is Christmas and a sirt and pants. And snow leopaord stufed animal snow leopord pajama a snow lepord pants. I also want a panda stuffed animal a panda pajaima a panda sirt and a panda pants. By Alex to: Santa Dere Santa maye I have some styled towe dous and a prity drgess wine rosis, a bicke, Lagos, todity Vencone
More Pomona Elementary students
Dear Santa, I have been a good girl. So can I get presents this year for Christmas? I waut a new LOL doll and a new bike. Thank you Love Destyn Dear Santa, How are you I want to give my grandma a Angel! Closing Mckenna Dear Santa, I hope you had a graet year? I’ve bin kind of a good boy Thies year could you please give my brother a ps5 for christmas Thank you so much sincerely Caden Souders P.S. tell rodof hi Dear Santa I hope you have a good Christmas and little elf and Thank you For last Christmas you giv me presents I wot to givm my teacher a prresents for wolrd peace for 100 days and my mom a presents too I wot to gave my mom a hug and tell the randear hi. Elise Dear Santa, How are you? I have been good all year! I hope you will bring my teacher world peace for Christmas! Thank you I appreciate it! Sincerely, Kyndle P.S. Tell the elves thank you. Dear Santa, How are you doing? I wont to give my Dad some brand new jakets!!! You are very nice you know and my sister a dragon. I know she wants a dragon. I think my mom would like some decorations. Thanks Santa Jasper Dear Santa, How are you dowing I wont the elves to make my mom some gloves for her for christmas! Sincerely Alyssa ps thank you mom Dear Santa, my brother ben a little bit good. but can you sill giv him present sill. my brother want a Lego spiderman even a Nintendo even a Food cart. how are you? name Alijah Dear Santa I will like to get my friend Caden Souders a ps5 for him and air pods. Thanke you Santa Santana
More second-graders
Dear Santa I wish I could get a Treehouse and I want a Mandalorian and I want a kitten and puppy I should git presents because I wus a good on Monday Love, Irene Dear Santa I want a New scooter and a New santa sweter please I really belive your Real and I love Santa Presents so PLEASE I only want 12 more things for christmas Love Kaylynn Dear santa for cristmas i want a ps5 and a XBox and a Terminator action Figure and a kittin and a computer. Love Marcus 2nd grade Dear Santa I want a small puppy and kitten love Damien 2nd grade Dear Santa I wish that I can get from you is a robe for christmas osal I wunt a watr botot I shud get it for Helping I drzrv it beckus I an nis Love Gracee Dear Santa, for Christmas I want a puppy and a kitten and a Big L.O.L doll and I want 8 OMG dolls and 50 mor OMG dolls and I want my mom Back fro Christmas and the resend I want presents is Becase I hallped my frand Love McKinnley Dear Santa I wunt A trumBon And A puppy And A Kitten I shuvold my nAbrs sidewalk And I clend my room from Blaky Dear Santa for Christmas I want a puppy. I was good. I want a ps5. From Liam Dear Santa I wish for a puppy and a kitten and a baby yoybob and Lincoln to cum to mi home. Love: Isaak Dear santa, I wish I could get a puppy. I wish I could get a computer. becuase I help my ferend Wen she fel. Love Makenzie Dear Santa, for christmas I want a Mandalor lego set, Another thing I want for christmas is Mandalor Adidas because I’m nice. your friend Brantly {h3 class=”p1”}Oak Grove Elementary School Emily Brummit’s 2nd grade class{/h3} Dear Santa How are you? Thank you for last year’s gift. I’ve been good for my Grandma Coffee. I would like more bubble gum and a LoL doll please. Merry christmas. Lorelai{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} Dear Santa, How are you? Thank you for last years gift. I stayed out of mischief- that means not getting into trouble. I would like a Nintendo switch please. Merry Christmas from:Ayden Dear Santa, How are you?{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} Thank you for last year’s gift. I’ve been good at home and school. Please leave me an LoL doll. Thank you! merry christmas, Aubrey {span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} Santa, Are you ready? Thank you for last years gift. I’ve been good for my family. I want a puppy paint please Merry christmas Andrew
Dear Santa,
What I would like for Christmas is a Breyer Justify horse! I hope you stay safe during the Christmas time! Cookies my elf has been very good! My name is Jayda and I am in 4th grade! I hope you still enjoy Christmas! I hope you and all of the elfs stay safe! Wishing you a Merry Christmas!
Love, Jayda Balerio
4th grade
Pomona Elementary Mrs. Cheezum’s 2nd grade
Dear Santa,
I’ve Been Having so much fun this year making things for other PeoPle!
I’ve Been So Good this year:
For Christmas I would like snowflake earings Please:
Love Reagan
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I want a motorized scooter for Christmas. P.S. Thank you for legos last year. I’ve been pretty good this year. I’ve helped my mom a lot this year. I’ve helped my dad a lot this year to. I love my sisters. I love my mom and dad. Thank you for all of my friends and my cousins and my teacher.
Love, Brantley W
Dear Santa
this Year I Want to Pairs of HieHeals I loste the Laste ones there Where so Pritea.
Love, Alaska
Dear Santa
This year for christmas I want a electric skooder for christmas. and a nathr Thing is a camera to my other one is broken.
Love, cadence
Dear santa
This year for christmas I want a electric scoter. A nother thing I want is a rc car. A nother thing I want is Lagos. Thank you santa.
Love Kaiden -2nd grade
Dear Santa
This year for christmas I want footbal gluvs and a electric scooter and woch.
Love Ezra
Dear Santa,
I have been super good this year! I want a Mountain climbing helmet and a harnes this year. ps. Thanks for the football jursey last year.
Love, Drey
Dear Santa
This Year I want a bunch of toys for christmas I like relelistik horses and a rele horse.
Love Alera
Dear santa,
This x-mis I want a Lego santa Plus I have been good.
Love,
Ryder
Dear Santa.
I Would like The new xbox for christmas I want mcdoonls for my christmas lunch. Thank you Santa!
Love
Tommy
Dear santa
I would like a four Wheeler for christmas. I also want a baby cat and a big teddy bear
Thank you for the gifts santa!
Love Jayce
Dear santa,
This year for christmas I would like a ps4 and a headset. I would also like Fortnite and roblux. I’ve been nice to mom thank you santa.
Love Maison
{h3 class=”p1”}Johnson Elementary School students{/h3}
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryelee I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me
1. Fluffy ball key chain
2. Playset
3. snowpants
I’ll set out cookies!
From, Ryelee
Dear Santa,
My name is Itzel I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me
1. a stuf anmool graf
2. drdibool
3. trdool
I’ll set out cookies!
From, Itzel
Dear Santa,
My name is Sherlyn I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me
1.Baby yoda.
2. small mermaid doll
3. big mermad doll
I’ll set out cookies!
From, Sherlyn
Dear Santa,
My name is crew I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me
1. 5 nerf guns
2. remote control race car
3. ryan candy machine
I’ll set out cookies!
From, crew Taylor.
Dear Santa,
My name is Yesenia I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me
1. warm clothes
2. gloves
3. barbie toys
I’ll set out cookies!
From, Yesenia
Dear Santa,
My name is Satira I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me
1. I wot Ryan candy machine pez
2. I wot the Babexoba pez
3. I wot macup pez
I’ll set out cookies!
From, Satira
Dear Santa,
My name is Makenzie I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me
1. Scatporcbieaztnuwo
2. I wunt macup
3. A militop noesdnt
I’ll set out cookies!
From, Makenzie
Dear Santa,
My name is MASon I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me
1. Baby Yode stuff
2. Sit me
3. a movig Baby Yod
I’ll set out cookies!
From, MASon
Dear Santa,
My name is Grayson I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me
1. big bag charo
2. Green baye jrsee
3. a sprise
I’ll set out cookies!
From, Grayson
Dear Santa,
My name uriah I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me
1. I wut a odm stn eeeneoriah
2. I wut a dbg co
3. I wut a rs shuoo
I’ll set out cookies!
Fromt, uriah
Dear Santa,
My name is Kayla I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me
1. a big candeek
2. a new outfit
3. a new candee mshen
I’ll set out cookies!
From, Kayla
Dear Santa,
My name is Adriana I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me
1. SomJm
2. Bobebcor
3. Bobebac
I’ll set out cookies!
From, Adriana
Dear Santa,
My name is Billie I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me
1. mackupe set
2. a princess tents
3. candnee msheen
I’ll set out cookies!
From, Billie
Dear Santa,
My name is Rhoan I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me
1. a scwisheey
2. and macup
3. a noow dress
I’ll set out cookies!
From, Rhoan
Dear Santa,
My name is Mikenzie I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me
1. a makupe
2. a rlinage
3. pop kooz
I’ll set out cookies!
From, From Mikienzie
Dear Santa,
My name is Lluvia I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me
1. Macup
2. Scootr
3. Phone
I’ll set out cookies!
From, Lluvia
Dear Santa,
My name is Harmoni I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me
1. Ag dchove
2. scnen to cut with papr
3. a big choclit bor
I’ll set out cookies!
From, Harmoni
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? You might be wondering want for Chrimes first thig is a Dash dog. Another idae is fuzzykin shop 2 families. Last idea is something for my dog.
Your friend,
Kennedy
Dear Santan,
How are you? I would like a paw patrol thing. I want an apple egg thing, and my own hedphones. I also like hair clips
Thank you!
Love, Kendal
Dear Santa Claus,
How are you? You might be wondering what I want for Chrismisas. The frist thing I want is an Iphone 1 and 2 and 3 I want a gecko and a skooter with dig wheels and new light up shoes. I love you am I on the nise lise? I hop the thank you for Crismis.
Love
Jacey
Dear Santa,
How are you? You mite be wondering what I want for Chrismas. The first thing I want is a Xbox. Another idea is a ps5. The last idea is a Nintendo Switch.
Your freind, Liam
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. You might be wandoring what I wont for Christmas. the first thing I wont is a buverbord. the next thing I wont is a PS4 thats all I wont.
Your frind,
Samantha
Dear Santa,
how are you? I hope I am on the nice list I want a rinjiwld egg. I want a camera. I want a house. I want a new book. I want Christmas!
You friend
Elana
Maree Christmas.
Dear Santa, How are you? You might be wondering I want for Christmas. The first thing I want is hover board. Another idea is Legos. The last idea is an American girl doll school set. Thank you for spreading kindness.
Your friend,
Brielle.
Dear Santa Nick,
How are you? You might be wondering how your elves are behaving. The first thing I would like to report in on my elf because my elf has tied by Brother’s elf to the top of the tree. Both of them have been in the candy box! I am going to leave cocolate covred carrots for your rand
Love, Ella.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you are OK. What I want for Cristmas is a hover board, a chair and a PS5. Cow boy clothing and a big remote control car Thank you for being nice
Love
Leo
Dear Santa Clous,
How are you doning? You might be wondering what I want for Christmas. The first thing is 2 balls and I want an elf on the shelf. How are you doing? Your friend Addy.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you are feeling well. You might be wondering what I want for Christmas. I would like a fortnight game.
Love ,
Miles
Dear Santa Claus,
For Christmas I want V-Bucks for Fortnite. I want a new phone. Please tell Mrs. Claus thank you.
Your friend,
TJ
Dear Santa,
how are you? I hope you are not stressed. you might be wondering what I want for Christmas. The first thing I want is a bitbits Another idea is a phone the elf on the shelf loves me. Her name is Ballering. She is cute.
Love
Mychaela.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? You might be wondering whant I want for Christmas. The first thing I want glasses and another swater. Thank you for spreading Joy I hope You travel safely and tell Mrs. Claus I said Hi!
Your friend,
Sebastian
Dear Mr C., How are you? You might be wandering what I want for Chrismas the first thing I want is a gokart kit. Another idea is a romot car. The last thing is a romotboat.
Your friend,
Zane
Dear Santa, I would like a vr head set. I would like a game disk of a Sonic disk. I hope you’re okay.
love,
Chance
{h3 class=”p1”}Pomona Elementary School Mr. Wharton’s 4th grade{/h3}
Dear Santa this Christmas i want a reversible octopus and a hamster another one and Santa I want peace in the world because the peace its not working people it’s not being Peaceful Please Santa have Merry Christmas.
From: Danna
Dear Santa, Just Nine more days til Christmas. I only want a few things this Christmas. I want american girl doll stuff, unicorn room stuff, colorful bedding, O.M.G. remix lol doll, thats all I want and don’t eat to much cookies.
Sincerely,
Aliyah
I want a Camrin doll from mc2
Elayna
Dear Santa I want a entendo swich and the iphone 12 pro max and the ps5 or the xbox sieris a hot wheel tracks 1,000 and some cars so I can play on them on the track and a computer.
Juan
I wont slime
a New stuft anmale.
a Fun Babey Dall. And that is all I want Santa thenk you.
From Natasha
Dera Santa what I wont for Chrismuse i wont a hubrbord a Raownudolls. Brbeudolls LOL OMGs a 1,000 dollrs and a nuew bike a yellory bike and hardbubls Merry Christmas.
From Avery
dear Santa i want a iPhone 12 Pro Max and Marvel legends spider man and movie venom and the child animatronic
Santiago
To Santa
I want a Play Station 5 and game rocket League. I want a ipad, a computer and the iphone 12 pro max.
From. Juan Pablo
Daer Zanta I wont a sack of cole
Dodge
Dear: Santa
I want slime and Legos
Jacob
Dear Santa I want a mountain climbing harness and a backpacking backpack. That is what I want. P.S. I also want the Oaklahoma Sooners to win the finals.
Bentley
dear santa I want a baby english bull dog.But if you can’t get me that then I want a ps5. Have a nice year.
From: Rythm
Dear Santa what I want for Chiristmas it a new Kx605 because my cluch is broken and it does to run well so that is what I want for Christmas The end.
Wyatt
Dear Santa I want a nintendo switch
Aaron
Dear, Santa what I want for Christmas is to see my pathoot that is dead also I want my family to get along. the toy I want is a snow leopard stufft animal. A snow leopard sirt. A snow leopard pants. A snow leopard sweter. A snow leopar costum. A snow leopard pajama.A snow leopard hat. I want a pictur frame. I want A snow leopard skirt. I wanta panda stuffed animal. A hippo stuffed Animal.
to Santa
Love Jamie Mulloy
Dear Santa I want a puppy and I also want a stuffed animal and slim and a I phon prow max mine and I want a pajama that is Christmas and a sirt and pants. And snow leopaord stufed animal snow leopord pajama a snow lepord pants. I also want a panda stuffed animal a panda pajaima a panda sirt and a panda pants.
By Alex to: Santa
Dere Santa maye I have some styled towe dous and a prity drgess wine rosis, a bicke, Lagos, todity
Vencone
More Pomona Elementary students
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. So can I get presents this year for Christmas? I waut a new LOL doll and a new bike.
Thank you
Love Destyn
Dear Santa,
How are you I want to give my grandma a Angel!
Closing Mckenna
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a graet year? I’ve bin kind of a good boy Thies year could you please give my brother a ps5 for christmas Thank you so much sincerely
Caden Souders
P.S. tell rodof hi
Dear Santa
I hope you have a good Christmas and little elf and Thank you For last Christmas you giv me presents I wot to givm my teacher a prresents for wolrd peace for 100 days and my mom a presents too I wot to gave my mom a hug and tell the randear hi.
Elise
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good all year! I hope you will bring my teacher world peace for Christmas! Thank you I appreciate it!
Sincerely,
Kyndle
P.S. Tell the elves thank you.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I wont to give my Dad some brand new jakets!!! You are very nice you know and my sister a dragon. I know she wants a dragon. I think my mom would like some decorations. Thanks Santa
Jasper
Dear Santa,
How are you dowing I wont the elves to make my mom some gloves for her for christmas!
Sincerely
Alyssa ps thank you mom
Dear Santa,
my brother ben a little bit good. but can you sill giv him present sill. my brother want a Lego spiderman even a Nintendo even a Food cart. how are you?
name Alijah
Dear Santa
I will like to get my friend Caden Souders a ps5 for him and air pods. Thanke you Santa
Santana
More second-graders
Dear Santa
I wish I could get a Treehouse and I want a Mandalorian and I want a kitten and puppy I should git presents because I wus a good on Monday Love, Irene
Dear Santa
I want a New scooter and a New santa sweter please I really belive your Real and I love Santa Presents so PLEASE I only want 12 more things for christmas
Love Kaylynn
Dear santa for cristmas i want a ps5 and a XBox and a Terminator action Figure and a kittin and a computer. Love Marcus
2nd grade
Dear Santa
I want a small puppy and kitten love Damien 2nd grade
Dear Santa
I wish that I can get from you is a robe for christmas osal I wunt a watr botot
I shud get it for Helping I drzrv it beckus I an nis
Love Gracee
Dear Santa,
for Christmas I want a puppy and a kitten and a Big L.O.L doll and I want 8 OMG dolls and 50 mor OMG dolls and I want my mom Back fro Christmas and the resend I want presents is Becase I hallped my frand
Love McKinnley
Dear Santa
I wunt A trumBon And A puppy And A Kitten I shuvold my nAbrs sidewalk And I clend my room from Blaky
Dear Santa for Christmas I want a puppy. I was good. I want a ps5. From Liam
Dear Santa
I wish for a puppy and a kitten and a baby yoybob and Lincoln to cum to mi home.
Love: Isaak
Dear santa, I wish I could get a puppy. I wish I could get a computer. becuase I help my ferend Wen she fel.
Love Makenzie
Dear Santa,
for christmas I want a Mandalor lego set, Another thing I want for christmas is Mandalor Adidas because I’m nice. your friend Brantly
{h3 class=”p1”}Oak Grove Elementary School Emily Brummit’s 2nd grade class{/h3}
Dear Santa
How are you?
Thank you for last year’s gift.
I’ve been good for my Grandma Coffee. I would like more bubble gum and a LoL doll please. Merry christmas. Lorelai{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}
Dear Santa, How are you? Thank you for last years gift. I stayed out of mischief- that means not getting into trouble. I would like a Nintendo switch please. Merry Christmas from:Ayden
Dear Santa,
How are you?{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}
Thank you for last year’s gift.
I’ve been good at home and school. Please leave me an LoL doll. Thank you! merry christmas, Aubrey
{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}
Santa,
Are you ready?
Thank you for last years gift. I’ve been good for my family. I want a puppy paint please Merry christmas Andrew
