From a Roman prison cell, the Apostle Paul wrote to one of his students, “All Scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, for training in righteousness; so that the man of God may be adequate, equipped for every good work” (2 Tim. 3:16-17 NASB) [emphasis mine]. It is on this point of Paul’s words, “… for training in righteousness…” that I would like to focus for a few minutes. We don’t use the word training for something that we accomplish quickly; instead, it communicates something that takes some time to learn or to incorporate into a person’s life.
Last September, my wife and I found out that we were going to be parents. So, this May, we are going to welcome our first child into our home. One of the things I had ever heard was that babies could learn simple sign language before they can speak. Signs like milk, food, mom, dad, diaper, and cat. So, we learned those signs and are planning to teach them to our baby. It wasn’t hard to learn six signs. I then got to thinking it would be beneficial for my baby to grow up bilingual, but we don’t speak another language. With that, I’ve started learning American Sign Language (ASL), because it is English (with different syntax). Like anything else you want to learn, it doesn’t just come by accident. Wanting it doesn’t make it happen, you’ve got to work at it.
In the same way, being trained by the Scriptures for righteousness doesn’t just happen. [To avoid any confusion, training in righteousness is not for salvation. Salvation is a gift from God through Jesus Christ. Righteousness is right living because a person has been saved.] I’m convinced we need very little training in sin; sinning comes quite naturally to us. Not sinning is something that takes training, or should I say, we are re-training ourselves. Not unlike learning a new language, it takes work.
I want to draw attention to some of Paul’s “Sins lists” (Rom. 1:29-31, 1 Cor. 6:9-10, 2 Cor. 12:20, Gal. 5:19-21, and 1 Tim. 1:9-10) and just so nobody thinks I’m picking on them, I’ll pick on myself. Now in these lists, Paul mentions some of the “BIG” sins, but he also says “LITTLE” sins too. That is, he mentions the “LITTLE” sins in association with words like, “… will not inherit the kingdom of God” (1 Cor. 6:10 NASB). No one ever taught me how to be greedy or covetous [πλεονέκτης 1 Cor. 6:10], that is just something I have done naturally. In the same way, I’ve struggled with other sins like, “outbursts of anger” [θυμός Gal. 5:20]. On a personal level, I read these things and I’m convicted because I know that I’ve been guilty of them. However, many see that it’s not enough to want to change and not to have outbursts of anger; just wanting something doesn’t make it happen. I believe that is why Paul said, the Scriptures train us for righteousness. As I pointed out earlier, training doesn’t just happen. Training is work and requires effort and endurance.
Paul writes another list, sometimes called “The Fruits of the Spirit” (Gal. 5:22-23), and one of the fruits is self-control. May I suggest that self-control would be an excellent antonym to both greediness and outbursts of anger? It is a great metaphor for self-control to be called a fruit. Fruit doesn’t just pop out on a tree overnight. The tree needs to receive nutrients from the sun and water from the soil, and then it produces the fruit. Training is required to develop self-control. The Scripture identifies sins, then the Spirit convicts of sin and I need to train myself to say no to greediness and outbursts of anger.
I hope then it becomes apparent why Paul, when writing to Timothy, would include that the Scriptures can train for righteousness. Therefore, just as I’m training myself to make ASL signs and recognize ASL signs, so too the Scriptures train us to recognize sin, and we accept training in areas like self-control.
