Grand Junction finds an ally in Joe Neguse as it works to keep Bureau of Land Management HQ
As the conservative city of Grand Junction works to keep the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters, it has found an unlikely liberal ally on the other side of the mountains.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse wrote a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Wednesday, urging Haaland to keep BLM’s headquarters on the Western Slope. The headquarters moved there from Washington, D.C., in 2019 to the chagrin of some Democrats, including Haaland and Tracy Stone-Manning, President Joe Biden’s nominee to run BLM.
“Simply put, the mission of the BLM is critically important to the country, and especially to Colorado,” wrote Neguse, of Lafayette. “For both the benefit of our state — and to ensure full operations of the BLM — I support the headquarters remaining in Grand Junction, as well as increased hiring and staffing for the purposes of keeping the headquarters in Colorado.”
Neguse is friends with Haaland, a former progressive congresswoman from New Mexico, and he also chairs the U.S. House subcommittee that oversees BLM. Those in Grand Junction who are concerned about losing the headquarters say he is an ideal advocate, despite other ideological differences.
“He was adamant about how he could help, which really was welcome on this side of the mountains,” Scott McInnis, a Mesa County commissioner and former six-term Republican congressman, said in an interview Tuesday. “It’s been awhile since we had a congressman from that area call over and see how they could help.”
Neguse is a member of the House Natural Resources Committee and his stance on the BLM headquarters puts him at odds with the committee’s Democratic chairman, Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva, who has criticized the move to Colorado and urged Haaland to reverse it.
Colorado students reenact George Floyd murder in “disturbing and disgusting” social media post
Three Mead High School students posted a reenactment of George Floyd’s murder to social media, an act the school superintendent called “disturbing and disgusting” Thursday.
The photo, which appeared to be originally posted to Snapchat, showed a student in blackface lying on the ground as one teen kneeled on his neck and another kneeled on his back, a replica of Floyd’s killing a year ago in Minneapolis that sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
On top of the photo read a caption that said, “Bye bye senoirs (sic).”
In a letter Wednesday to Mead High School students and families, Principal Rachael Ayers said the “highly offensive photo” was taken on school grounds and that the administration has “begun an investigation into the matter.”
“I know that this behavior does not represent our strong Maverick community, and I want to acknowledge the supportive school culture our students, faculty and staff have cultivated through a challenging time,” Ayers wrote.
St. Vrain Valley School District Superintendent Don Haddad on Thursday called the photo “disgusting and disturbing.”
King Soopers will allow vaccinated shoppers to ditch their masks at Colorado stores
King Soopers and City Market locations in Colorado no longer will require fully vaccinated customers or most fully vaccinated employees to wear masks inside the chains’ grocery stores beginning Thursday — unless a local mandate requires facial coverings, parent company Kroger announced.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Friday lifted nearly all of the state’s mask order, allowing people to go mask-free in most indoor public settings unless stricter local measures are in place. The state’s order requests that nonvaccinated people continue wearing masks, but does not require it.
Denver and other metro counties followed suit, tailoring any remaining local ordinances to match the state’s position.
Businesses are free to continue requiring masks, and King Soopers had until Wednesday’s announcement by Kroger.
The company’s announcement says:
• Fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated employees no longer need to wear masks beginning May 20 in facilities that include stores, distribution centers, plants and offices — unless otherwise required by state or local governments
• Non-vaccinated employees will be required to wear masks
• Employees in the chain’s pharmacy and clinic locations will be required to continue wearing masks under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance
• The company requests that nonvaccinated customers continue wearing masks
• The grocer also will “continue to respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask”
