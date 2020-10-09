Colorado health insurance costs to fall on average, but some counties see increases
The monthly cost of insurance bought through the exchange in Colorado will drop an average of 1.4% next year, according to filings with the Colorado Division of Insurance.
Your costs depend on where you live, though. Some counties on the Eastern Plains will see 12% increases in their monthly premiums, while Park County residents could pay 12% less, on average.
In Denver, the average premium will drop 1.2%, though surrounding counties will see bigger decreases. The average can conceal significant differences among companies, however, and customers have to consider the trade-off between higher premiums and higher out-of-pocket costs when they need care.
State officials estimated premiums will be about 20.8% lower than they would have been without reinsurance. The reinsurance program acts as a backstop for insurers, so they’re reimbursed some of the cost of covering customers with higher medical bills. It’s not clear what will happen to that program if the Supreme Court overturns the Affordable Care Act, because the law included a provision allowing states to experiment with ways to lower premiums, including reinsurance.
Adam Fox, deputy director of the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative, said reinsurance has helped, but it may be difficult to find an affordable plan in the 10 counties where only one insurer is selling on the exchange.
“Unfortunately, some carriers are still increasing rates in some areas, and any rate increase during this public health crisis is too much for many Coloradans who are already struggling,” he said in a news release.
Gov. Jared Polis said more needs to be done to lower the cost of health care. It’s not clear what might gain traction when the Legislature returns next year, however, since proposals for sweeping changes were derailed by the pandemic.
Opposition to 22-week abortion ban winning the money race among Colorado issue campaigns
Supporters and opponents of Colorado’s statewide ballot measures have pumped $41.7 million just this year toward swaying public opinion on issues that could have far-reaching implications if passed in November.
During a presidential election year in which issues such as abortion access hang in the balance, and at a time when many families are struggling to make ends financially, Colorado’s ballot questions are taking on heightened importance. Measures such as a 22-week ban on abortions and having Colorado support the national popular vote for president are receiving attention — and contributions — from across the state and country. With less than a month to go, advocates are making their final pushes to Election Day — including in the money race.
The committee fighting the proposed ban on abortions after 22 weeks has brought in the most contributions of any issue committee at almost $6.5 million in 2019 and 2020, while proponents of Proposition 115 have raised a fraction of that, according to filings with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office by Tuesday’s deadline. Three committees supporting the measure raised about $369,000.
Opposition to the abortion measure is being led by women’s reproductive rights groups and progressive allies such as ProgressNow Colorado, Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights, and Cobalt. Supporters of Proposition 115 include Catholic Charities and citizen advocates.
Although Colorado voters have rejected abortion bans three times before at the ballot box, the vote comes at a critical time with the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy left after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. President Donald Trump has nominated conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace her, leaving advocates worried about the potential of Roe v. Wade getting overturned.
Colorado is one of only seven states that doesn’t have gestational limits on when an abortion can take place.
“We are the target of groups with a national agenda to end reproductive health care,” said Stefanie Clarke, spokesperson for the No on 115 campaign. “What happens in Colorado this election will have far-reaching consequences when it comes to abortion access. It is going to take significant resources to educate voters about the facts and correct their disinformation campaign.”
Campuswide COVID-19 outbreak declared as Colorado State University records 375 cases
Colorado State University followed the pattern set by the University of Colorado Boulder as several weeks of small COVID-19 outbreaks have grown into campuswide spread.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 33 cases linked to six fraternities and sororities at CSU on last week’s outbreak list. This week, the state reported 375 confirmed cases among students across the Fort Collins campus.
Larimer County has reported 739 cases of the new coronavirus over the last month. Some of the CSU cases may have been counted in other counties because of student commuting, so it’s difficult to know how many of the county’s total cases are students.
CU Boulder had followed a similar pattern, with 61 cases linked to five Greek life organizations the week before the state declared a community-wide outbreak of more than 1,300 cases.
As of Wednesday, the campus had 1,543 confirmed cases and 168 probable ones, suggesting the pace of new infections is slowing down. Boulder County health leaders have credited students with helping slow the spread, and in-person classes are set to resume at CU Boulder next week.
Both the CU Boulder and CSU campuses also found warnings in wastewater from dormitories, which showed the virus was circulating.
