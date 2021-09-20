Johnny Hurley, hailed by police as a “good Samaritan” for his actions during the Olde Town Arvada shooting in June, was killed by a single gunshot to the pelvis after a responding officer mistakenly assumed Hurley was the active shooter, according to a coroner’s report released Monday.
Forensic pathologist John D. Carver formally ruled Hurley’s death a homicide, due to that gunshot wound, in the report released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
The report details the events of June 21, when Hurley confronted active shooter Ronald Troyke, who had just shot and killed Arvada police Officer Gordon Beesley with a shotgun.
After Troyke returned to his vehicle to exchange the shotgun for what police have described as an AR-15 rifle, Hurley — who had been shopping nearby — approached the gunman “and shot him several times,” according to the report.
Hundreds of Denver students stage walk-out to protest Tay Anderson
Hundreds of Denver Public Schools students walked out of their classrooms across the city Monday to protest school board member Tay Anderson, who was censured by his colleagues last week for what they called “behavior unbecoming of a board member.”
Friday’s vote by the DPS board to publicly reprimand Anderson followed the release last week of a third-party investigation into allegations of sexual assault against the 23-year-old.
The 6-month-long investigation did not substantiate any of those claims, but did conclude Anderson had flirted online with a 16-year-old student this summer before knowing her age and made coercive and intimidating social media posts during the investigation.
The students who walked out Monday morning gathered outside the school district’s downtown headquarters, chanting “Hey hey, ho ho, Tay Anderson has got to go,” and “women’s rights are human rights.”
Eleven students from various city high schools also went inside to meet with DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero and school board President Carrie Olson for a listening session, said Will Jones, a district spokesman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.