Delta

 

January 12

• April M. Edwards, 36, Delta — second degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, criminal attempt as an act of domestic violence

 

January 13

• Travis E. Tatum, 32, Delta — careless driving, DUI, DUI per se

January 14

• Chad A. Larkins, 36, Hotchkiss — warrant arrest

• George W. Bryant, 34, Delta — warrant arrest 

 

January 17

• Skye L. Colburn, 21, Delta — aggravated motor vehicle theft

 

Montrose

 

January 16

• Juliette M. Garlick, 28, Durango — warrant arrest

• Mitchell M. Morales, 54, Thornton — warrant arrest

• Joselyn J. Kop, 31, Montrose — failure to appear x3

• Tonia M. Tyner, 49, Montrose — mittimus

• Cindy Quintero, 32, Montrose — petty theft

 

January 17

• James E. Fulkerson, 76, Montrose — failure to appear

• Yecica V. Perez-Prieto, 20, Olathe — false reporting, criminal impersonation, underage possession of marijuana, open container in vehicle, warrant arrest

• Giovanni Perez-Ramirez, 24, Olathe — DUI, driving under restraint, no proof of insurance, open container in vehicle, criminal impersonation, false reporting, warrant arrest

• Angel C. Ontiveras, 18, Montrose — mittimus, failure to appear x2

• Alison N. Martin, 24, Montrose — second-degree burglary, theft, criminal mischief, crime against an at-risk adult, bond violation

• Joshua D. Jensen, 37, Delta — mittimus

• Billy L. Daniel, 50, Montrose — possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, protection order violation x3, bond violation x4

• Nicole M. Skownorek, 35, Montrose — warrant arrest

 

January 18

• Donald R. Seevers, 66, Olathe — warrant arrest

• Aaron C. Mangelsen, 27, Montrose — domestic violence, protection order violation

• Roger L. Fine, 24, Olathe — domestic violence, third-degree assault, harassment, protection order violation

• Oscar M. Parra, 18, Montrose — failure to appear x2

• Quentin E. Gwynn, 38, Ophir — domestic violence, felony menacing, harassment, prohibited use of a weapon

• Ronald G. Riddle, 55, Montrose — failure to appear

• Jimmy A. Luce, 25, Montrose — prohibited use of a weapon, reckless endangerment

 

January 19

• Samantha R. Frantz-Mayne, 23, Montrose — fictitious license plates, open container in vehicle, no proof of insurance, possession of paraphernalia, bond violation, warrant arrest

• Jose D. Madrid, 38, Montrose — carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, theft, bond violation, warrant arrest

• Juanita K. Herrick, 43, Delta — warrant arrest

• Jennifer J. Salgado, 24, Montrose — warrant arrest x2

 

January 20

• Connie L. Pettis, 58, Montrose — failure to appear

• Ronald H. Fitzgerrel, 28, Delta — DUI, driving under restraint, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

• Jennifer L. Davis, 38, Delta — community corrections violation

• Michael V. Gorrono, 23, Montrose — criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal trespass, reckless driving, driving under restraint, obstructing an officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, bond violation

• Casey J. Bollinger, 28, Olathe — protection order violation, disregard a traffic control device

• Tyler J. Rumble, 19, Olathe — failure to appear

 

January 21

• Jonathan D. Lewis, 30, Montrose — second degree criminal trespass, bond violation

• Juan C. Denicolas, 45, Montrose — failure to appear

• Jesus R. Mascarenas, 21, Montrose — warrant arrest

• Lucas T. Moore, 24, Montrose — possession of a defaced vehicle, no license plates, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, driving under restraint, warrant arrest

• Jared V. Crippin, 36, Montrose — mittimus

• Marla K. Jenkins, 59, Montrose — failure to appear x2

• Joel J. Alires, 19, Montrose — domestic violence, criminal mischief, child abuse

• Scot E. Stewart, 24, Montrose — failure to appear

 

January 22

• Kasadi B. Simon, 37, Montrose — warrant arrest

• Andrew G. Wage, 53, Ridgway — domestic violence, harassment

• Alexander J. Warren, 21, Montrose — failure to appear

• Cy R. Mckinney, 25, Montrose — warrant arrest

• Angela R. Oneill, 39, Montrose — warrant arrest

 

January 23

• Thomas G. Vaughn, 52, Montrose — DUI, careless driving, prohibited use of a weapon

• Richard J.Calvillo, 21, Montrose — mittimus

• Omar A. Zavala-Martin, 23, Olathe — mittimus

• Kendahl R. Longwedel, 32, Olathe — warrant arrest x2

• Michelle S. Andasola, 34, Pueblo — failure to appear

• Brittney A. Barbee, 23, Cedaredge — protection order violation, bond violation, warrant arrest

• Toby S. Dugan, 34, Hotchkiss — DUI, following too close, carrying an illegal weapon, prohibited use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, fictitious license plates, no seat belt in use, open container in vehicle

Note: The arrest blotter lists initial allegations as provided by the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and Delta County Sheriff’s Office,  not formal charges. It shows who was booked into the Montrose or Delta County jails, which several law enforcement agencies use. “Mittimus” is paperwork the courts send to the sheriff’s office to let it know how much time an individual who has been sentenced is to spend in jail. DUI is driving under the influence of alcohol. DUI per se is driving under the influence of alcohol at or above the legal limit, regardless of whether doing so impaired, or could have impaired, a person’s driving.

