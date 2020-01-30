Age: 50 ish
Born: Illinois
Business: ASAP Signs
66401 Solar Road, Montrose
970-240-8851
Name: Julie Holzmeister, owner and creator
What inspired you to become a sign artist?
When signs became computer generated I became really interested. I am not a drawer, but I can design. I specifically moved to Montrose to open my sign business over 20 years ago.
What is most challenging as a sign artist?
Reading people's minds.
Why?
People have a very specific design in their minds, and they have a hard time conveying it to me, so I can see the same picture. By the time we get to a finished product though, we have it nailed.
What creative moment is most memorable to you?
They are all memorable, because I enjoy what I do and everyone is so excited to see their finished product in all its glory. New business owners are especially fun because they are so overjoyed to see their ideas come to life.
