Artist Spotlight ASAP Signs
Buy Now

Julie Holzmeister enjoys her work as owner and creator at ASAP Signs of Montrose. (Leslie Brown/Montrose Daily Press)

Age: 50 ish

Born: Illinois

Business: ASAP Signs

66401 Solar Road, Montrose

970-240-8851

Name: Julie Holzmeister, owner and creator 

What inspired you to become a sign artist?

When signs became computer generated I became really interested. I am not a drawer, but I can design. I specifically moved to Montrose to open my sign business over 20 years ago.

What is most challenging as a sign artist?

Reading people's minds.

Why?

People have a very specific design in their minds, and they have a hard time conveying it to me, so I can see the same picture. By the time we get to a finished product though, we have it nailed.

What creative moment is most memorable to you?

They are all memorable, because I enjoy what I do and everyone is so excited to see their finished product in all  its glory. New business owners are especially fun because they are so overjoyed to see their ideas come to life.

Leslie Brown is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press. 

Tags

Load comments