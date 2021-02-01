Olathe Middle and High School students were shifted to remote learning, after a routine inspection uncovered possible asbestos debris in the middle school ceiling.

The discovery was made Friday by an engineer contracted by the Montrose County School District. Testing Monday confirmed asbestos and the district is determining the extent of asbestos throughout the campus.

Classes were canceled as a precaution and students were dismissed shortly after noon. Prior, students and teachers were told to bring all their learning and activities materials home from school because they will be learning remotely through this week and perhaps longer. All OMHS athletic and activity operations are to continue with adjustments, including possible rescheduling and cancelation.

For updates, visit mcsd.org.

