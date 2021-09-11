Athlete of the Week: Austin Griffin, MHS football

Montrose High School running back Austin Griffin has been as advertised to start 2021.
After rushing for 153 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s home win against Fruita, Griffin matched it and then some in Montrose’s win over Durango Friday. The senior ran for 158 yards and four touchdowns on 22 touches.
Griffin scored on all of his goal-line carries, bruising through the Demons’ front seven time and time again.
Following last week’s win, Griffin credited the offensive line — Tayne Ila, Isaac Lovato, Dmarion Lopez (the team’s center), Bode Greiner and Jason English, as well as tight ends Ashden Oberg and Luke Barney — for his performance. Ila himself has shined at guard, a position slowly but confidently getting familiar with.
If you ask the offensive line, they’re more than down for the challenge.
“It’s awesome to see,” Oberg said of Griffin’s recent play, “and awesome to see all those blocks for Austin. I love to see Austin go for 100 yards every game and Tayne (Ila) go for an (80-yard touchdown run). I love it. It shows how hard we work in practice and how much we value the offensive line.”
Griffin has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in two straight games. He has nine rushing scores through three games, already surpassing his touchdown total (seven) from last season, which he accomplished in seven contests.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
