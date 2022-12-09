michael allen press conf

4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen speaks at a press conference on Dec. 8, 2022. 

 (screenshot via 4th Judicial District livestream)

In a lengthy and combative press conference Thursday, the lead prosecutor in the case against the alleged Club Q shooter defended his office’s handling of a prior incident in which the suspect vowed to stockpile guns and explosives and become “the next mass killer.”

Michael Allen, the 4th Judicial District attorney, accused “the media and certain politicians” of spreading “misinformation” in relation to the 2021 arrest of Anderson Lee Aldrich, who was charged this week with first-degree murder and hate crimes in connection with the mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.



