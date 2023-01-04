avalanche

A look across the crown face of an avalanche on Dec. 31, 2022, that killed a 22-year-old skier near Breckenridge ski resort. Nick Feinstein died after he was skiing with his father when the two were caught up in the slide. Andy Feinstein was able to dig out and call for help. 

 (Summit County Sheriff's Office photo)

Heavy and wet snow blanketing a weakened snowpack has spiked avalanche danger across Colorado’s high country. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued a “considerable” avalanche warning — level 3 of 5 — across the state for Wednesday and Thursday, and two avalanche-related deaths have already occurred this season.

Andy Feinstein, president of the University of Northern Colorado, and his son were skiing in the backcountry beyond the Breckenridge ski area on New Year’s Eve when both were buried in an avalanche.



