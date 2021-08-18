Clad in color-coded T-shirts emblazoned with the words “stronger together,” district employees coalesced at the Montrose County Event Center on Tuesday, Aug. 17, two days before some students will be welcomed back to the classroom.
Teachers, school staff and district personnel were spectators to and participants in school chants, a motivational video and a special presentation from the WHO — the World Humor Organization, which led the crowd through improvisational team-building activities.
Paige Ready, an eighth-grade science teacher at Olathe Middle School, appreciated the movement and interaction in the presentation.
“We know our kids don’t want to just be lectured at, so why treat the teachers like that?” Ready said, adding that she will incorporate some of the interactive elements of the presentation into her lessons.
Teachers also appreciated the sense of community fostered at the event, which was hosted virtually last year.
“The school district has really done a great presentation to lift our spirits and has really shown us that they strongly back us,” Kristen Mann, a speech pathologist, said. “We are a big team, we all love kids.”
A group of employees were honored for working 25 years in the district.
Irma Salazar started as a paraprofessional at Olathe Elementary School. She has held various positions in multiple departments over the years, including as an interpreter in the special education department, but has been working as a records clerk at the district office for the past four years.
Over the years of working in the district, Salazar has learned to be more patient with herself. She has noticed that as time has passed, employees around the district have embraced a more collaborative sprit.
"I have loved every minute of working for the Montrose County School District," Salazar said. "There have been tough moments, but everybody goes through it on the job. I can't see myself working anywhere else."
The event also featured a fair with nearly three dozen vendors following the presentation.
District Superintendent Carrie Stephenson said she appreciated the camaraderie fostered among teachers and staff after 16 months of hybrid learning and frequent quarantines that disrupted learning.
“There was so much laughter,” Stephenson said. “Today was really about building community and coming back together. Our theme is better together and we’ll carry that throughout the year. We just need to come back together after a really hard year and figure out how we take care of each other and take care of our community.”
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
