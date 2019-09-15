Montrose High School senior Jorge Baeza might never have taken a step out onto the field if it wasn’t for his family’s passion for soccer.
Baeza credits his love of the sport to his father who grew up in El Sabino, GTO, Mexico, and would go around town, playing in soccer scrimmages. Once Baeza got older, he and his dad watched the sport on TV before going outside, where his father would teach him the fundamentals.
“We would talk about it and then go to the park and play soccer the whole time,” Baeza said.
He’s not the only one in his family who enjoys the game. Baeza said he showed the sport to his two younger brothers, and they also play rec soccer.
When he entered the first grade, Baeza started competing in the sport through the Montrose Recreation District, where he first learned his love of competition.
That led to him playing all the way up to the Indians program. He started out on JV his first two seasons but during playoff time, his sophomore year he moved up to varsity. He’s stayed there since as he’s been a starter for the last couple of seasons.
Now as a senior, Baeza has been a key component for the team.
Montrose coach Cassie Snyder had high praise for Baeza, saying there’s a reason why he was named one of the three team captains this season.
“Jorge works his tail off every single game,” Synder said. “He’s a big leader on the field, and leads by example. He’s very positive.”
This has been an honor for Baeza, who remembers watching the team take the field when he was younger.
“That’s what got me motivated to play soccer for the high school in the first place,” he said.
Baeza and the team are coming off of an up and down for a few days. They started the week with a 9-0 win against Grand Junction Central on Tuesday, but lost their next game, 1-0, to Glenwood Springs.
The defeat has left Montrose with a 2-4 record to start the year.
“It’s not what we expected to happen coming into this season but we knew it will happen eventually,” Baeza said. “We win some. We lose some. We just have to recover, and you learn more from a loss than a win. So we’ve just got to learn our mistakes from every single one of our losses.”
No matter what happens during his final year for Montrose, soccer will still be a part of Baeza’s life.
He said once the season ends he’ll join in an indoor soccer rec team for the winter. As for long-term goals he wants to one day pass on the sport to his own children just like his dad did over a decade ago.
“I hope to pass it on to them someday so I can watch them play,” Baeza said with a smile.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.