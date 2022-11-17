In a race still too close to call, voters in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District are resolving issues with rejected ballots ahead of a Wednesday night deadline.

Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch more than a week after the midterm election are still in a contest for one of the few remaining undecided House races in the country. As of late Wednesday morning Boebert with 162,040 votes remained 1,122 votes ahead of Frisch, whose 160,918 votes put him several hundred votes away from the threshold at which state law would mandate a recount.



