Living in Montrose we are accustomed to the beauty of our mountains and scenery, but when was the last time you checked out the beauty in our abundance of unique stores? There is something to please everyone, even the most jaded of shopping haters. From the outrageously fun wall of socks at Colorado-ology, that covers every topic, including bad jokes, Colorado themed, sloths, dogs and drinking, to the stunningly beautiful mineral creations at Mother Earth, you won't be disappointed. There is a wonderful feel to stroll Main Street Montrose, visit the stores, talk with the shopkeepers, and wonder at the talented vendors and artists that live in our area.
If you get off Main Street there is a unique craft store at 215 N. First St., Redeemed by Kendra. They have some fun classes and let you play with your own creations. Farther north on the other side of Main Street is Construction Depot, 311 N. Fourth, that has a unique artists' work on display. He is using horseshoes and pickup truck tailgates to make quality furniture for your man cave or she-shed.
Just south of town is the Ute Indian Museum with spectacular displays, history and educational items in the museum, and stunning jewelry, books and beadwork in their gift shop.
Spring is in the air so get out and explore Montrose and find the beauty just around the corner.
