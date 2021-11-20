Gordon Tye, Jr.
Betty Carol Mason Tye was born in Montrose, Colorado on November 16, 1921 and recently celebrated her 100th birthday here in Montrose. She attended school in the area and graduated from Montrose High School in 1939.
Her roots run deep in the Montrose area. Her grandfather, Clarence Arnold Wood, moved his family to the west end of Montrose County in 1898. He formed the Lilylands Canal and Reservoir Company in the early 1900’s. The Lilylands reservoir and canal are still in use in San Miguel County.
Betty’s mother, Norma Pauline Wood, and father, Clyde Henry Mason, met when Clyde went to work for Pauline’s father. Her parents were married in Telluride, Colorado on July 11, 1911.
Clyde’s primary line of work was mining. He worked at mines in the Lake City and Telluride areas, including the Smuggler Union mine near Telluride. He also mined carnotite on the west end of Montrose County.
After Betty’s mom suffered a stroke, they moved their family back to Montrose. Clyde ran a filling station and was a coal merchant. Betty and her two sisters, Clyda Jean and Joan, all graduated from Montrose High School. Both of Betty’s parents lived out their lives in Montrose.
Betty met her future husband shortly after graduating from high school. John Martin, a mutual friend stationed at Lowry Field in Denver in the Army Air Corp, brought his friend and fellow soldier, Gordon E. Tye to Montrose, where he introduced them.
Their first date was swimming at the Ouray hot springs. They would marry on September 15, 1940 and would make their home in Denver.
After World War II broke out, Gordon was selected for Officers Candidate School and commissioned as a second lieutenant. During the war, he would serve in North Africa and Italy.
After wars end, Gordon remained in the newly formed United States Air Force and served his country in various places, including the United Kingdom and Morocco.
Betty and their four children accompanied him on these assignments. They lived for many years in Bellevue, Nebraska where Gordon was stationed at the Strategic Air Command at Offutt Air Force Base.
Betty was the homemaker raising the children. Homemaking fulfilled her. Raising children and keeping a spotless home was her lives work. Gordon retired from the Air Force in 1960.
In 1974, with their children grown, Betty and Gordon returned to her childhood home of Montrose to live out their retirement. Betty was a long time member of the Presbyterian Church in Montrose. Gordon passed away on October 21, 2011 after more than 70 years together.
Betty still resides here.