230603-state-biden

President Joe Biden delivers a commencement address during the graduation ceremony in Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on June 1, 2023. (Andy Bosselman/Colorado Newsline)

President Joe Biden gave a commencement address during a ceremony Thursday at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. He congratulated each member of the class of 2023 after they received diplomas in the academy’s 65th graduation ceremony.

Hundreds of families crowded into Falcon Stadium on the Air Force Academy campus under a cloudy sky, supporting the graduating class as cadets celebrated their work over the last four years. After delivering the commencement address, Biden shook hands with all 921 graduates before they took the oath of office, officially becoming second lieutenants. 



