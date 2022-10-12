biden camp hale

A view of the proposed Camp Hale National Historic Landscape in Colorado. 

 (Mason Cummings/Courtesy of The Wilderness Society)

In a move that achieves an objective long sought by conservationists, President Joe Biden today signed a proclamation that establishes Camp Hale near Leadville as a national monument.

The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, as it’s officially called, comprises 53,800 acres. Protection of Camp Hale was part of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy — or CORE — Act, which, championed by Rep. Joe Neguse of Lafayette, has repeatedly passed the U.S. House but has failed to pass the U.S. Senate.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?