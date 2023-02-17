Big Game Season Structure comment form available

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has opened comment for its Big Game Season Structure planning. (Courtesy photo/Wayne D. Lewis)

As part of its Big Game Season Structure planning process, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking input from resident and nonresident big game hunters about the BGSS topics under consideration. 

CPW is encouraging the public to complete a comment form atengagecpw.org/big-game-season-structure on the current BGSS and potential changes CPW is considering. The comment form will be open through March 15, 2023.  



