When the Daily Press caught up with Pete Rock, owner of the city’s now-closed scuba shop, he was looking for his shoes.
For a brief two years, the former naval special forces diver owned Pirate Pete’s Scuba Shack on N. First Street in downtown Montrose. It was a little unusual, a dive shop in the mountains.
“Everyone thought I was insane,” he said of starting the Shack in 2021.
But Rock saw an opportunity to cater to Colorado’s active crowd. The shop attracted Western Slope divers looking for community and training, whether to become high-altitude rescue divers like the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office’s new team or just to gear up for their next vacation.
While the first year was slow, by 2023 the shop was doing great — until Rock closed it so he could move to the Dominican Republic. Which is why, when he spoke to the Daily Press Monday afternoon, he couldn’t find his shoes. He rarely needs them anymore.
The move was sudden. Rock and his wife Barb asked themselves: “Why not?” And apparently couldn’t come up with a good answer.
“(Pirate Pete’s) finally came together and I had planned on doing it for quite awhile,” Rock said.
But the warm weather and beautiful diving on the northern coast of the island nation drew him in instead. He can still help local divers get certified, but the process looks a bit different now.
As a military diver, Rock has traveled and dove all over the world, though he wouldn’t tell us much about his missions.
"I have dove in just about every body of water on the planet except for the Yellow Sea," he said.
Rock was a certified divemaster for around 20 years under the Professional Association of Dive Instructors, typically just called PADI, before taking the extra step of becoming an instructor.
In fact, Rock felt compelled to start the shop and pay forward his diving knowledge after he finally talked Barb into getting certified somewhere else — and her experience was bad enough that more than half the class quit before earning certifications.
Opening a shop in Montrose was no small amount of work, as Rock had to get all the required gear, air compressors, and various other must-have items that one doesn’t often find in western Colorado.
However, the shop eventually started gaining traction, and Rock helped dozens of divers get their sea legs (or, lake legs) before closing up.
The PADI Open Water Diver course, after which students may obtain the sport’s entry-level certification, consists of academic material, pool sessions where divers can practice essential skills and, finally, open-water dives in a nearby body of water.
In Colorado, according to Rock, those bodies of water are constantly cold and have questionable visibility, depending on the day. Still, he recommends a few (somewhat) nearby locations for those needing a dive fix: Twin Lakes in Leadville, Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins and Homestead Crater in Midway, Utah.
Of course, there’s plenty of diving where he lives now too, and he’s happy to share it with Montrose locals. PADI allows divers to take the academic components of its certification course online, which cover important lessons like planning and safety. Soon-to-be divers can then meet Rock in the Dominican Republic, where he can coach them through the pool lessons and open-water dives in warmer, often clearer water with plenty to see.
“Anything you can think of that lives in the ocean, we have,” he said of his new home, where turtles, shipwrecks, nurse sharks and tons of fish can be seen on dives catered to all skill levels.
Divers who are interested in completing online courses and getting certified with Rock should reach out to him before starting the process, to ensure PADI knows he is the instructor overseeing their training. He can still be reached at piratepetesscuba@gmail.com.