Tinsley Almon
Tinsley Layne Almon was born June 6, 2022 at Delta Health to Patience Almon and Cody Glory of Whitewater. She was 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 19 inches in length.
Carson Kanz
Carson Allen Kanz was born June 15, 2022 to Shinia Flanders and Kyle Kanz of Cedaredge. He was 7 pounds, 2 ounces and 21 inches in length.
Bella Tooker
Bella Sky Tooker was born July 2, 2022 at Delta Health to Tena and Casey Tooker of Delta. She was 6 pounds, 10.6 ounces and was 19.75 inches in length.
Asher Smith
Asher John Smith was born July 7, 2022 at Delta Health to Alexa and Devin Smith of Eckert. He was 5 pounds, 13 ounces and 18.5 inches in length.
Elias Armstrong
Elias Josiah Joshua Armstrong was born July 15, 2022 at Montrose Regional Health to Erin Corey and Joshua Armstrong of Montrose. He was 7 pounds and 19 inches in length.
Jensen Botts
Jensen Riley Botts was born July 17, 2022 at Delta Health to Samantha Weller and Clinton David Jr. Botts of Cedaredge. He was 9.74 pounds and 22 inches in length.
Riot Patterson
Riot Patterson was born July 18, 2022 at Delta Health to Odessa Kirkedahl and Jeremiah Patterson of Delta. He was 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19 inches in length.
Isaac Zuniga
Isaac Zuniga was born July 23, 2022 at Montrose Regional Health to Cristina and Mauricio Zuniga. He was 5 pounds, 7 ounces and 18.5 inches in length.
Zeddicus Timbrel
Zeddicus Oliver David Timbrel was born July 27, 2022 at Delta Health to Ivone Crandall and Tyler Timbrel of Paonia. He was 6 pounds, 7.8 ounces and 19 inches in length.
Dylan Tankersley
Dylan Blaine Tankersley was born July 30, 2022 at Montrose Regional Health to Roylyn and Blake Tankersley of Montrose. He was 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 18.5 inches in length.
Kevin Andrews Jr.
Kevin Ross Andrews Jr. was born July 31, 2022 at Montrose Regional Health to Shelby Westbrook and Kevin Andrews of Olathe. He was 5 pounds, 6 ounces and 17 inches in length.
McKinley Phillips
McKinley Anne-Marie Phillips was born Aug. 1, 2022 at Delta Health to Alyssa and Jacob Phillips of Montrose. She was 7 pounds, 14.4 ounces and was 19.25 inches in length.
Anthony Jaracuaro
Anthony Gerardo Jaracuaro was born Aug. 5, 2022 at Montrose Regional Health to Viviana Gasson Lopez and Gerardo Jaracuaro of Montrose. He was 7.9 pounds and 18 inches in length.
Quinn Abbott
Quinn Louise Abbott was born Aug. 6, 2022 at Delta Health to Gina and Chris Abbott of Delta. She was 6 pounds, 5.9 ounces and 20 inches in length.
Jason Diep Vo
Jason Diep Vo was born Aug. 7, 2022 at Montrose Regional Health to Ynhu Diep and Michael Vo of Montrose. He was 6 pounds, 8 ounces and 17.5 inches in length.
Wyatt Anderson
Wyatt Scott Anderson was born Aug. 9, 2022 at Montrose Regional Health to Micaela Alexander and Tyler Anderson of Montrose. He was 5 pounds, 11 ounces and 16.5 inches in length.
Tobias McGee
Tobias Hunter McGee was born Aug. 10, 2022 at Montrose Regional Health to Ashley and John McGee of Montrose. He was 7 pounds, 13.6 ounces and 19.5 inches in length.
Jack Good
Jack Good was born Aug. 11, 2022 at Montrose Regional Health to Amber and Tanner Good of Montrose. He was 8 pounds, 7 ounces and 19.68 inches in length.
Annika Hunter
Annika Lee Hunter was born Aug. 11, 2022 at Montrose Regional Health to Hannah Jackson and Ryan Hunter of Montrose. She was 7 pounds and 17.75 inches in length.
Mavvrik Huston
Mavvrik Adam Huston was born Aug. 12, 2022 at Montrose Regional Health to Alexandra and Kaylor Huston of Montrose. He was 5 pounds, 8 ounces and 18 inches in length.
Selena Sandoval
Selena Sandoval was born Aug. 15, 2022 at Montrose Regional Health to Brittany Chavez Sandoval of Montrose. She was 5 pounds, 5 ounces and 18.5 inches in length.