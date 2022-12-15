Teddy June Evans was born Nov. 21, 2022, at Montrose Regional Health, to Kaytlin and Kory Evans of Ouray. She weighed 6 pounds, 3.8 ounces and was 17.5 inches in length.
Avelynn Mae Raybal
Avelynn Mae Raybal was born Nov. 22, 2022, at Montrose Regional Health, to Lindsay and Seth Raybal of Montrose. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 18 inches in length.
Thomas and Spencer King
Twins Thomas Bjorn King and Spencer Gage King were born Dec. 3, 2022, at Montrose Regional Health, to Katelyn Tarket and Patrick King of Montrose. Thomas weighed 6 pounds, 0.8 ounces and was 17.5 inches in length. Spencer weighed 5 pounds, 14.4 ounces and was 18 inches in length.
Anakin Oney Lopez
Anakin Oney Lopez was born Dec. 2, 2022, at Montrose Regional Health, to Tiffany Garduno and Sergio Lopez Jr. of Montrose. He weighed 4 pounds, 12 ounces and was 17.5 inches in length.
Araceli Rosalia Vigil
Araceli Rosalia Vigil was born Dec. 3, 2022, at Montrose Regional Health, to Destiny Gauthreaux and Damian Vigil of Montrose. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was 18 inches in length.
