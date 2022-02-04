Eli James HeadEli James Head was born at Delta Health to Faline and Jesse Head, of Hotchkiss on Jan. 27, 2022. He was 7 pounds and 19.25 inches in length.
Brecklyn Renea StandishBrecklyn Renea Standish was born at Delta Health on Jan. 25, 2022 to Leanne and Jesse Standish of Delta. She was 7 pounds, 7.8 ounces and 19.5 inches in length.
Gracelyn FairchildGracelyn Fairchild was born at Montrose Regional Health on Jan. 22, 2022 to Brittney Cook Fairchild and Bryan Todd Fairchild of Eckert. She was 8 pounds, 11 ounces and was 18.5 inches in length.
Ellie LeeAnn LawsheEllie LeeAnn Lawshe was born at Montrose Regional Health on Jan. 25, 2022 to Jacki and Scott Lawshe of Ridgway. She was 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 18.5 inches in length.
Davide PezzicaDavide Pezzica was born at Montrose Regional Health on Jan. 26, 2022 to Jenny and Marco Pezzica of Montrose. He was 9 pounds, 7 ounces and 19.5 inches in length.
Russell Peter HallRussell Peter Hall was born at Montrose Regional Health on Jan. 31, 2022 to Katie and Tyson Hall of Fort Collins. He was 7 pounds, 2 ounces and 20 inches in length.
