Birdie Elsie Clark
Birdie Elsie Clark was born on January 1, 2021 to Cameron and Samantha Clark of Hotchkiss. She was 6 pounds and 10.6 ounces and was 20 inches long. She was born at Delta County Memorial Hospital.
Zavier Michael Beery
Zavier Michael Beery was born on Jan. 3, 2021 to Wynn and Shane Beery of Montrose. He was 7 pounds and 8 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. He was born at Montrose Memorial Hospital.
William Donald Florian
William Donald Florian was born Jan. 7, 2021 to Katie and Asa Florian of Montrose. He was 7 pounds and 2.4 ounces and was 18.75 inches in length. He was born at Montrose Memorial Hospital.
