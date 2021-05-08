The Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club (BCBGC) Youth of the Month for March 2021 was James!
Staff chose to recognize James because he is always a joy to be around. James is one of those kids that everyone is friends with and wants to be around. He is helpful, kind and just an all-around awesome member. Way to go, James!
The Youth of the Month for April 2021 was Analicia! The staff chose to recognize Analicia because of her ability to handle change this year. This school year has been extremely challenging for our middle school members with all of the unknowns and last minute changes.
Even at the Club there have been a ton of changes and Analicia has handled each of them with a great attitude. Thanks for being so amazing, Analicia!
