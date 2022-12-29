Special to the MDP

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park staff are working to place Red Rock Canyon wilderness use permit reservations online with www.recreation.gov in 2023. Wilderness use permits for Red Rock Canyon were previously available by mail-in lottery only. The online process will allow visitors to access Red Rock Canyon wilderness use permits with greater ease.



