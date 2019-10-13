The Bureau of Land Management Uncompahgre Field Office is seeking public comments on six Special Recreation Permit applications for spring 2020.
These are:
• City of Delta – Mountain bike enduro race in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area.
• Colorado Canyons Association – Guided interpretive rafting and hiking in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area.
• Enduro Ranch Ltd. – Guided motorcycle tours in Flat Top-Peach Valley Recreation Area within the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area.
• Highland Cycles – Guided motorcycle tours within lands managed by the Uncompahgre Field Office, including Peach Valley and Dry Creek.
• Mountain Waters – Guided rafting trips in the San Miguel Special Recreation Management Area and Area of Critical Environmental Concern from Deep Creek to the confluence with the Dolores River, and the Dolores River from its confluence with the San Miguel River to Roc Creek.
• Telluride Fly Fishers LLC – Guided walk/wade fishing and rafting within the San Miguel Special Recreation Management Area and Area of Critical Environmental Concern from Deep Creek to Pinon, the Lower San Miguel from Pinon to the Dolores River confluence, and the Lower Dolores River from Bedrock to Roc Creek.
Permit applications are available for public review at the Montrose Public Lands Center located at 2465 S. Townsend Ave.in Montrose. Written comments may be submitted by mail or e-mail no later than Nov. 30 to Tatyana Sukharnikova, Special Recreation Permit Administrator, Uncompahgre Field Office, 2465 South Townsend Avenue, Montrose, CO 81401, or tsukharnikova@blm.gov.
Be specific with comments, including how the proposal may affect you.
Addresses, phone numbers, email address, or other personal identifying information in comments may be made publicly available as part of comments. People can ask the agency to withhold from public review such personal identifying information, but the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.
