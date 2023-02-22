Matt Miles, owner of property where the proposed Farm Source Gravel Pit expansion would take place, address the Montrose County Commissioners Wednesday, Feb. 22. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Montrose County staff and commissioners listen to public comment about the gravel pit Feb. 22. Commissioner Sue Hansen is fifth from left, with Commissioners Roger Rash and Keith Caddy next to her at the end of the table. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
A full hearing room Feb. 22 for the gravel pit special use permit application. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Montrose County commissioners have continued until March 6 their decision on whether to grant a special use permit for the Farm Source Gravel Pit expansion.
The permit would expand the pit in phases for up to 60 years.
Backers at a hearing Wednesday night, Feb. 22, cited a need for gravel, 31 special conditions attached to the permit, and expert opinions that the pit would be operated appropriately, with the applicant's attorney saying there is no legal basis for the county commissioners to deny the permit, because the application complies with the land use code.
Dozens of people who filled a room at the Event Center for the Board of County Commissioners' first public hearing on the permit strongly disagreed, pointing to traffic, water, dust, health, safety, property values and other factors, as well as a petition in opposition that collected more than 1,300 signatures.
The BOCC-appointed planning commission previously recommended denial.
After a lengthy presentation by applicant Matt Miles and his team, and comment from several members of the public, the board continued the matter until March 6.
This story will be updated. Also see Friday's Montrose Daily Press.
