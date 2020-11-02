Staff Report
The body of a man found in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison was recovered over the weekend, Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
The deceased is presumed to be Walter “Kent” Jackson, 18, of North Carolina; he was a student at Western Colorado University who was last seen Oct. 21.
The body was found Oct. 23, about 900 feet down the canyon, in proximity to wreckage of a vehicle matching the missing student’s and paperwork associated with the vehicle was in Jackson’s name.
Weather precluded an immediate recovery, but when conditions improved, the National Park Service’s climbing team and a helicopter were able to retrieve the body Friday, Oct. 30, then turned the deceased over to the Montrose County coroner, Lillard said.
Lillard said a team rappelled down into the canyon and packaged the deceased in a body bag. The remains were then pulled from the canyon via longline and chopper.
Cause and manner of death are pending, as is formal identification.
