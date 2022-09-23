camp hale in colorado

A view of Camp Hale in Colorado. 

 (Courtesy of EcoFlight)

The three Republican U.S. representatives from Colorado urged President Joe Biden in a letter dated Thursday against using his authority to designate land named in the stalled Colorado Outdoor and Recreation Act as a national monument, arguing that the designation does not have congressional or local support.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, along with Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn, are the lead signatories on the letter asking Biden not to use authority under the 1906 Antiquities Act to name tens of thousands of acres surrounding Camp Hale in Leadville a national historic landscape, which would protect it from drilling and mining. Camp Hale is a former World War II-era military training ground.



