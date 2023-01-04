Mandatory recount ordered in tight CD3 race (copy)

United States  Rep. Lauren Boebert at a Republican Party election rally in Montrose on Nov. 4. Boebert is considered the leading opponent of Rep. Kevin McCarthy for U.S. House speaker.

 (Gunnison Clamp/Special to the MDP)

As the U.S. House of Representatives proved unable to elect a speaker Tuesday after three votes, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado emerged as one of the Republicans leading the charge against Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s candidacy. 

Boebert, the only Colorado Republican in the House who did not support McCarthy, voted for Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio for speaker in all votes Tuesday, though Jordan has said he doesn’t want the role and nominated McCarthy ahead of the second ballot.



