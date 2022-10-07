A Democratic-aligned political action committee that has hounded incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Silt as she seeks reelection sued the congresswoman this week for defamation, alleging she made damaging statements about the committee to national media and other figures.

American Muckrakers — which made dramatic claims about Boebert’s past in the lead-up to the Republican primary in June, many of which included false details — and its founder David Wheeler filed the civil suit in North Carolina on Wednesday.



