wellington public library

A view of the Wellington Public Library. 

 (Courtesy of Ross LaGenese)

While efforts to ban books in certain genres have increased across the country as of late, Colorado has also seen a few book-ban efforts — but not nearly as many as the rest of the U.S.

Nicolle Davies, assistant commissioner of the Colorado State Library, noted that Colorado is a local-control state, so the state library itself doesn’t directly deal with book bans or challenges. But local libraries are supposed to report to the state any challenges to material the libraries offer, and the state tracks the challenges. In 2021, the state had 20 challenges reported, the majority of which related to LGBTQ communities. This number was double the amount of challenges reported in 2020.



