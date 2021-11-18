After two years of extremely unsettled times in the world, it is with joy and relief that we come together to welcome in the holiday season. once again. There is so much to be grateful for.
We are blessed to live in the United States, where we know the true meaning of freedom. We all call home to one of the most beautiful parts of the country: just glance at the snowy mountains every day to feel the lift in your soul.
We are also extremely lucky to have so many talented volunteer musicians in our midst to provide stirring holiday music for us to share. The VSA’s Christmas by Candlelight concert returns this year on Dec. 4 and 5.
I admit that the holiday concert is one of my favorites. I suspect it’s also a favorite of many in the orchestra and chorus. There’s something extra special about Christmas carols sung by candlelight.
And the songs themselves conjure up wonderful memories from childhood and throughout the years — waiting for Santa, watching my own children discover the wonder of the holidays, celebrating with friends and family, the food (oh, the food), and the hope that one day the world will truly be at peace.
The music from this concert is likely familiar to everyone but Mr. Scrooge, chosen from popular Broadway musicals and Hollywood movies. For instance, who among us hasn’t heard Bing Crosby sing “White Christmas?” And kids in the audience will likely recognize the music from one of the newest holiday movies, “Polar Express” … and so much more!
There is still plenty of music to come in our jubilee season. For romantics, our February orchestra concert, “Seasons of Love” will stir your emotions, from the depths of despair to the apex of exhilaration.
The “Flashback to the 70s” March chorus concert is just plain fun and will showcase the best of American-born rock and pop. And the last orchestra performance in April will bring our 50th season to a rousing finale: “Let’s Dance!” will showcase dance styles through the ages, complete with live dance performances.
As the year comes to a close, please consider the VSA in your end-of-year giving. Hundreds of volunteers and volunteer musicians of all ages and walks of life have shared their time, talent and treasure to keep the VSA in the music-making business over the past 50 years.
Our goal is to ensure that future generations on the Western Slope will continue to enjoy the legacy of live orchestral and choral music that so magnificently celebrates the human spirit.
Tickets are available online at ValleySymhony.org and in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St). Other inquiries may be directed to 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org.
From all of us who volunteer for the Valley Symphony Association, we wish you a peaceful and joyous holiday season, surrounded by friends and family once again!
About the Valley Symphony Association
Bringing classical music to life since 1970, the Valley Symphony Association has culturally enriched the community and its members by bringing together some of the best volunteer musicians from the North Fork and Uncompahgre Valleys to discover and present works of great composers, past and present.
Performances range from classical orchestral to upbeat pops, from purely instrumental to purely choral, to a combination of both.